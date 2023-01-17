ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Tommy Emmanuel pay tribute to Jeff Beck with a heartfelt acoustic fingerstyle performance of Cause We've Ended As Lovers

The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
KENTUCKY STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica unveil custom one-of-a-kind 'Flying M' guitar – and you can win it

Built by Highline Guitars and Inventables, and inspired by James Hetfield's trademark Flying V, the guitar will be raffled off in support of the band's All Within My Hands foundation. In November last year, Metallica surprised everyone by dropping a new single completely out of the blue. Titled Lux Æterna,...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jack White recruit his daughter on bass to perform The Hardest Button to Button live

16-year-old Scarlett White took a leaf out of her father's book and held down the low-end in style – though wasn’t given one of his custom Fenders to play. On Monday, Jack White took to the stage at Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee, for the latest installment of his sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour – an evening that featured a special guest on bass guitar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton looks to tempt Slash fans with new $315 Tribute Series single-cut

Arriving in the subtly named Paradise Amber Flame and Autumn Flame Burst colorways, the LP-inspired single-cut looks to appease GN'R fans on a budget. In today’s edition of ‘Harley Benton has released an affordable take on a popular electric guitar’, the champion of cheap gear has unveiled a new Tribute Series model that looks to be inspired by some of Slash’s go-to pieces.
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985

Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica share scorching, wah-laden new single, Screaming Suicide

Late last year, the heavy metal heroes surprise-announced their 12th studio outing with the release of its thrashing first single, Lux Æterna, which was championed by some tasty dual guitar action from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team...
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Is Far, Far More Than Just A Legendary Country Music Artist

If I was to blindly give you the following resume that someone racked up by the age of 30, what career do you think its owner would have chosen? Rhodes Scholar, award winning essayist, three sport letterman in college, Golden Gloves boxer, cadet commander of ROTC, sports editor of a newspaper, helicopter pilot, Army Ranger, dredging contractor, and even… janitor. Truthfully, the list would be endless, as they could have pursued any number of careers, including professional athlete, ranking military […] The post Kris Kristofferson Is Far, Far More Than Just A Legendary Country Music Artist first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Guardian

From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings

The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Keeley unveils the Parallax Spatial Generator, “the perfect end-of pedalboard solution for shoegaze, ambient, and experimental tone seekers”

A greatest hits of Keeley pedals, the Parallax combines the Caverns delay and Realizer reverb for colossal soundscaping. Keeley Electronics has unveiled the Parallax Spatial Generator, the company’s latest pedal focused on shoegaze and ambient guitar tones. The Parallax teams elements of two existing Keeley pedals – the Caverns’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy