Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tommy Emmanuel pay tribute to Jeff Beck with a heartfelt acoustic fingerstyle performance of Cause We've Ended As Lovers
The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica unveil custom one-of-a-kind 'Flying M' guitar – and you can win it
Built by Highline Guitars and Inventables, and inspired by James Hetfield's trademark Flying V, the guitar will be raffled off in support of the band's All Within My Hands foundation. In November last year, Metallica surprised everyone by dropping a new single completely out of the blue. Titled Lux Æterna,...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch David Crosby’s final performance – a rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s Ohio with Jason Isbell
Crosby and Isbell, who first met during the 2018 Newport Folk Festival, served up a powerful rendition of the 1970 protest song after performing one of Isbell's own tracks. Yesterday (January 19), it was announced that David Crosby had passed away at the age of 81. Founder of the Byrds...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jack White recruit his daughter on bass to perform The Hardest Button to Button live
16-year-old Scarlett White took a leaf out of her father's book and held down the low-end in style – though wasn’t given one of his custom Fenders to play. On Monday, Jack White took to the stage at Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee, for the latest installment of his sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour – an evening that featured a special guest on bass guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Bachman–Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie Bachman dies aged 69
Musician played with brother Randy in a band that reached peak in the 70s, with several albums and hit single Roll on Down the Highway
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton looks to tempt Slash fans with new $315 Tribute Series single-cut
Arriving in the subtly named Paradise Amber Flame and Autumn Flame Burst colorways, the LP-inspired single-cut looks to appease GN'R fans on a budget. In today’s edition of ‘Harley Benton has released an affordable take on a popular electric guitar’, the champion of cheap gear has unveiled a new Tribute Series model that looks to be inspired by some of Slash’s go-to pieces.
Feel Like Makin' Love: the story of Bad Company's aphrodisiac anthem
"I did feel like making love at the time... that happened a lot" - Paul Rodgers
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985
Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica share scorching, wah-laden new single, Screaming Suicide
Late last year, the heavy metal heroes surprise-announced their 12th studio outing with the release of its thrashing first single, Lux Æterna, which was championed by some tasty dual guitar action from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team...
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Kris Kristofferson Is Far, Far More Than Just A Legendary Country Music Artist
If I was to blindly give you the following resume that someone racked up by the age of 30, what career do you think its owner would have chosen? Rhodes Scholar, award winning essayist, three sport letterman in college, Golden Gloves boxer, cadet commander of ROTC, sports editor of a newspaper, helicopter pilot, Army Ranger, dredging contractor, and even… janitor. Truthfully, the list would be endless, as they could have pursued any number of careers, including professional athlete, ranking military […] The post Kris Kristofferson Is Far, Far More Than Just A Legendary Country Music Artist first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings
The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album has been given a reggae makeover as Ziggy Stardub with the aid of Rush's Alex Lifeson and Living Colour's Vernon Reid
Listen to the Easy Star All-Stars first single from Ziggy Stardub, the Maxi Priest-fronted Starman
Guitar World Magazine
Keeley unveils the Parallax Spatial Generator, “the perfect end-of pedalboard solution for shoegaze, ambient, and experimental tone seekers”
A greatest hits of Keeley pedals, the Parallax combines the Caverns delay and Realizer reverb for colossal soundscaping. Keeley Electronics has unveiled the Parallax Spatial Generator, the company’s latest pedal focused on shoegaze and ambient guitar tones. The Parallax teams elements of two existing Keeley pedals – the Caverns’...
Listen to the brand new mix of Peter Gabriel's Panopticom
Peter Gabriel's releases new mix of brand new single Panopticom in keeping with the new moon!
Sony are bringing back their iconic Walkman as a high-res streaming player
Are you ready for "an engineered evolution in portable sound"?
