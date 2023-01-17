Read full article on original website
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat
PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he'd fight for normal...
Detroit News
How Jack Smith charged Kosovo's president and blew up a Trump meeting
Before stepping into the high-wire job of investigating Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith spent years working in Europe, pursuing a war crimes case that briefly intersected with the then-U.S. president. Over more than three years as a special prosecutor examining war crime accusations in the fledgling European nation Kosovo,...
Detroit News
McConnell debt pledge may sap McCarthy’s push for spending cuts
Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push to use the threat of a catastrophic debt default to extract spending cuts from Democrats risks being undermined by his fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, who’s assuring that the US will never breach the limit. Senate Minority Leader McConnell said Thursday he believes talks with...
Detroit News
Christian leaders start to break from Trump - with an eye on DeSantis
Longtime evangelical pastor Brad Cranston voted twice for Donald Trump - he wasn't perfect, Cranston reasoned, but he appointed conservative judges and advanced the antiabortion cause. Last year, he thought he could back Trump again. But Trump's flaws have only grown in Cranston's eyes, as the former president launches a...
Detroit News
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Washington – A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court’s dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court’s decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Progressive Rep. Ruben Gallego launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema: “She abandoned Arizona”
US Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 2, 2022. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Rep....
Detroit News
DOJ sends first response to House GOP after request for investigation details
The Justice Department on Friday responded to the Republican-led House Judiciary committee's sweeping inquiry into the agency, marking the department's first correspondence with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in his new role as chair of the panel. The letter, sent by Carlos Uriarte, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative...
Detroit News
New gun restrictions are coming in states where Democrats reign
Illinois lawmakers wasted no time in the new legislative session, taking just five days to pass major gun safety measures that include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and gun attachments that simulate automatic fire. In signing the legislation, which garnered a handful of Republican votes, Democratic Gov. J.B....
