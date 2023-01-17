ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Detroit News

How Jack Smith charged Kosovo's president and blew up a Trump meeting

Before stepping into the high-wire job of investigating Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith spent years working in Europe, pursuing a war crimes case that briefly intersected with the then-U.S. president. Over more than three years as a special prosecutor examining war crime accusations in the fledgling European nation Kosovo,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Detroit News

McConnell debt pledge may sap McCarthy’s push for spending cuts

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push to use the threat of a catastrophic debt default to extract spending cuts from Democrats risks being undermined by his fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, who’s assuring that the US will never breach the limit. Senate Minority Leader McConnell said Thursday he believes talks with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Detroit News

Christian leaders start to break from Trump - with an eye on DeSantis

Longtime evangelical pastor Brad Cranston voted twice for Donald Trump - he wasn't perfect, Cranston reasoned, but he appointed conservative judges and advanced the antiabortion cause. Last year, he thought he could back Trump again. But Trump's flaws have only grown in Cranston's eyes, as the former president launches a...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

Washington – A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court’s dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court’s decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit News

DOJ sends first response to House GOP after request for investigation details

The Justice Department on Friday responded to the Republican-led House Judiciary committee's sweeping inquiry into the agency, marking the department's first correspondence with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in his new role as chair of the panel. The letter, sent by Carlos Uriarte, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative...
Detroit News

New gun restrictions are coming in states where Democrats reign

Illinois lawmakers wasted no time in the new legislative session, taking just five days to pass major gun safety measures that include a ban on semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and gun attachments that simulate automatic fire. In signing the legislation, which garnered a handful of Republican votes, Democratic Gov. J.B....
ILLINOIS STATE

