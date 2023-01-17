Read full article on original website
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield
Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Northland overcomes Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in seat-squirming affair
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbus Northland passed in a 62-53 victory at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Columbus Northland...
Norwalk cancels check from Lexington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 53-43 against Lexington on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Norwalk faced off against Oak Harbor and Lexington took on Clear Fork on January 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington dismantles Warsaw River View in convincing manner
New Lexington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warsaw River View 45-25 at Warsaw River View High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 16, Warsaw River View faced off against Coshocton and New Lexington took on...
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
KIPP Columbus ends the party for Pataskala Watkins Memorial
No quarter was granted as KIPP Columbus blunted Pataskala Watkins Memorial's plans 68-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and KIPP Columbus took on New Lexington on January 7 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
West Jefferson drums Dayton Jefferson Township with resounding beat
West Jefferson left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dayton Jefferson Township from start to finish for a 69-12 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 21. Recently on January 14, West Jefferson squared off with Cedarville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Oma A. Goodman
In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
Columbus Africentric flies high over Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Africentric's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-44 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric squared off with January...
Winchester Eastern sprints past Chillicothe
Winchester Eastern turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-46 win over Chillicothe on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Winchester Eastern faced off against Fayetteville and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on January 11 at Chillicothe High School. For more, click here.
Frankfort Adena handles stress test to best Chillicothe Huntington
A tight-knit tilt turned in Frankfort Adena's direction just enough to squeeze past Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 at Chillicothe Huntington High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for...
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
Just a bit better: Hilliard Darby slips past Marysville
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Hilliard Darby nipped Marysville 47-41 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Hilliard Darby and Marysville squared off with January 21, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Ironton Rock Hill claims close encounter of the winning kind over Leesburg Fairfield Local
Ironton Rock Hill surfed the tension to ride to a 54-52 win over Leesburg Fairfield Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on February 13, 2021 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School. Click here for a recap.
Zanesville West Muskingum comes to play in easy win over Zanesville Maysville
Zanesville West Muskingum offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Zanesville Maysville during this 60-22 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Warsaw River View on January...
Wedding Expo set for March 4 at The Hub in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline. This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular,...
Complete command: Centerburg dominates East Knox in convincing showing
Centerburg's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing East Knox 57-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Centerburg and East Knox faced off on January 28, 2022 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
Too much punch: Cincinnati Anderson knocks out Mt. Orab Western Brown
Cincinnati Anderson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Orab Western Brown 57-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cincinnati Anderson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington may not receive state funding for new elementary school until 2027
LEXINGTON — Superintendent Jeremy Secrist thought Lexington would have two new school buildings by now. Instead, officials are saying it may be four to six years before Lexington receives the state funding it needs to build its new, consolidated elementary school.
