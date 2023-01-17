ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richlandsource.com

No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield

Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Norwalk cancels check from Lexington

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 53-43 against Lexington on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Norwalk faced off against Oak Harbor and Lexington took on Clear Fork on January 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
NORWALK, OH
richlandsource.com

New Lexington dismantles Warsaw River View in convincing manner

New Lexington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warsaw River View 45-25 at Warsaw River View High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 16, Warsaw River View faced off against Coshocton and New Lexington took on...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

KIPP Columbus ends the party for Pataskala Watkins Memorial

No quarter was granted as KIPP Columbus blunted Pataskala Watkins Memorial's plans 68-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and KIPP Columbus took on New Lexington on January 7 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Oma A. Goodman

In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
BUTLER, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Africentric flies high over Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Africentric's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-44 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric squared off with January...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Winchester Eastern sprints past Chillicothe

Winchester Eastern turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-46 win over Chillicothe on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Winchester Eastern faced off against Fayetteville and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on January 11 at Chillicothe High School. For more, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Frankfort Adena handles stress test to best Chillicothe Huntington

A tight-knit tilt turned in Frankfort Adena's direction just enough to squeeze past Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 at Chillicothe Huntington High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies

MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern

Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Hilliard Darby slips past Marysville

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Hilliard Darby nipped Marysville 47-41 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Hilliard Darby and Marysville squared off with January 21, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School last season. Click here for a recap.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Zanesville West Muskingum comes to play in easy win over Zanesville Maysville

Zanesville West Muskingum offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Zanesville Maysville during this 60-22 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Warsaw River View on January...
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Wedding Expo set for March 4 at The Hub in Crestline

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline. This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular,...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Cincinnati Anderson knocks out Mt. Orab Western Brown

Cincinnati Anderson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Orab Western Brown 57-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cincinnati Anderson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH

