Easton Md
5d ago
Hope he means all people of Maryland because everything else has been focused on favoring minorities over all.
Guest
5d ago
I hope he does get those unemployment for lifers into a job! It has been made too easy to live off of the government
thisisntnews
5d ago
When did politicians go from providing the freedom to succeed, to keeping people poor by giving out assistance.
Related
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers may spend $12M to improve mental health crisis hotline, if bill moves forward
The Maryland state Senate is likely to take up a bill that will fund the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline by $12 million in 2025. While the federal government doled out more than $280 million nationwide, state officials have been overwhelmed by the need for such services. In Maryland, one state senator who represents a part of Prince George’s County wants to convince other lawmakers and eventually Gov. Wes Moore that spending $12 million more in Maryland from state coffers is worth it for taxpayers.
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state’s troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies
New governor was circumspect on the campaign trail, referring obliquely to challenges facing the state without directly attributing problems to his predecessor. The post Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
royalexaminer.com
Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands
With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While the public is generally...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
Western MD Young Republicans on Gov. Moore’s vision
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, President and Chairman of the Western Maryland Young Republicans Cross Ritchey joins the program to talk about his personal experience at the historic inauguration of Governor Wes Moore. He also talks about his views on where the Maryland GOP party stands and the best […]
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
WTOP
Md. Gov. Wes Moore approves $3.5 million for abortion care training
Part of the $69 million in Maryland state funding released by Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday will allow the state to set up an abortion care training program. The expansion of abortion care training statewide was part of a law passed during the last General Assembly session — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which enshrined abortion rights nationwide.
WBOC
Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland
A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
WUSA
Maryland governor wants to expunge all marijuana possession records
He's pledging to tackle climate change, abortion rights and family leave. Plus he says he wants to expunge all marijuana possession records by this July.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
whatsupmag.com
Governor-Elect Wes Moore Announces New Cabinet Appointments
Governor-Elect Moore continues to fulfill his promise to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Mayor Jake Day as the Secretary of Housing & Community Development, Kevin Atticks as the Secretary of Agriculture, Serena McIlwain as Secretary of Environment, Carol Beatty as Secretary of Disabilities, Josh Kurtz as Secretary of Natural Resources, Rebecca Flora as Secretary of Planning, Carmel Roques as Secretary of Aging, Kevin Anderson as Secretary of Commerce, Mayor Emily Keller as Special Secretary of Opioid Response — continuing to build an Administration that brings deep experience and looks like the state it serves. The Moore-Miller Administration will feature the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP
‘Disgraceful’: Chair of Md. college savings plan resigns amid claims families weren’t able to access funds
Maryland delegates held a hearing on Thursday to question the state’s 529 college savings plan leaders after families claimed that they couldn’t access all of the money in their accounts. For months, hundreds of residents were unable to access the interest in their Maryland 529 accounts after an...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
Wbaltv.com
SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
Bay Net
Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
wypr.org
The sights and sounds of the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education. More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration...
