Bitdefender Internet Security Named AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year
BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender Internet Security has once again been named Product of the Year, for the highest overall scores throughout all 2022 tests, by AV-Comparatives, an industry leading independent testing firm for cybersecurity solutions. This marks the fifth time Bitdefender has won this coveted award, racking up more wins than any other vendor in the past 10 years.
Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – JANUARY 20, 2023
TikTok is fined for a privacy violation, major corporations suffer breaches and Vice Society attacks another school. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 20, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. U.K. School Survey Reveals Surprising Findings. A new survey by London Grid for Learning (LGfL)...
Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Symposium in Phoenix
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host an in-person Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® symposium on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Phoenix. The event, which is part of a national series, promotes dialogue and education around helping businesses prepare for and respond to cyber incidents.
