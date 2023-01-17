BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender Internet Security has once again been named Product of the Year, for the highest overall scores throughout all 2022 tests, by AV-Comparatives, an industry leading independent testing firm for cybersecurity solutions. This marks the fifth time Bitdefender has won this coveted award, racking up more wins than any other vendor in the past 10 years.

9 HOURS AGO