DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
Soccer-Arsenal, Man United in unlikely title clash, while crisis clubs face off at Anfield
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Very few thought either Arsenal or Manchester United would be in the Premier League title race at the halfway point of the season, but the fallen giants meet at the Emirates on Sunday with the trophy very much in their sights.
Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m
Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...
Wood and Darlow set to leave Newcastle
Two senior players look set to leave Newcastle United this month with Karl Darlow and Chris Wood both leaving on loan. Wood arrived just last January from Burnley in a bid to help Newcastle avoid relegation. The transfer raised a lot of eyebrows when the New Zealand international was signed for £25M—it wasn’t the type of striker many had hoped the club would go for.
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Celtic transfers: Ange Postecoglou says progress made in market
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 12:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic have made progress in the transfer market and expects further developments in the...
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
Potter looking to build on recent good feels at Chelsea but Mudryk unlikely to start against Liverpool
Chelsea have engaged in a fair amount of retail therapy over the past couple weeks, and, combined with last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, that has indeed lifted the mood a little bit around the club. We just have to avoid looking at the table, which still shows Chelsea smack dab in the middle, in 10th, on the back of a quarter-century-worst run of results.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?
A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Chelsea
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray. How on earth can you call this game? Both sides have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and it is impossible to know what they will do next. I've been unconvinced by Liverpool...
ECB offer incentives to tempt England stars back to the Men's Hundred
Bairstow, Stokes among players who opted out due to workload in 2022
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
