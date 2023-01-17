ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway

Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
MADISON, WI
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services

For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
MADISON, WI
Madison Black Gala

The Madison area Black business community, professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce are invited to its annual Madison Black Gala, formerly known as the Black Business Awards and Recognition Exhibition program, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:30-10:30 p.m., at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.
MADISON, WI
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne

Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
MADISON, WI
9th Annual Latino Art Fair set for March 3 at Overture Center

The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will take place Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison. Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino...
MADISON, WI
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication

365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rev. Lilada Gee’s sermon on “finishing the work” will highlight Jesus’ MLK Worship Service at Sherman Church on Sunday

Rev. Lilada Gee has faced incredible adversity over the last year and persevered through multiple difficult situations as an artist here in Madison. As the featured speaker for Sherman Church’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jesus’ Dream worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, Gee plans to touch on the themes of being interrupted and “finishing the work.”
MADISON, WI
Dr. Charles Taylor, Wayne Strong to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor and the late Wayne Strong are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and are selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
MADISON, WI
Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, the Black Chamber announced on Friday. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “The Madison Black Gala has always...
MADISON, WI
Longtime South Side community leader Isadore Knox seeks District 14 seat on Common Council

As a resident of South Madison for over 30 years, Isadore Knox is looking to serve as a voice for the community in his run for alderperson of the 14th district in Madison. After raising five children, spending over a decade in both state and county government, and serving as a Madison alderperson in both 2005 and 2007, Knox is hoping his experience and connection to the community will continue on through the position. Knox plans to make sure his neighbors’ best interests are a top priority as changes in both neighborhoods and districts on the South Side of Madison prove to make representation an important issue.
MADISON, WI
MLK Youth Call to Service

The annual MLK Youth Call to Service will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at Madison Central Library, 11:45-4:45 p.m. The King Coalition, in partnership with the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, the Urban League and many others, invite middle school youth to participate at the Madison Central Library as we explore service and activism in Dr. King’s memory. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.
MADISON, WI
