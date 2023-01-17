Read full article on original website
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Solihull council boss quits after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death
A council boss has resigned following criticism of the authority in the wake of the killing of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Nick Page was chief executive at Solihull Council, where a review found children facing "significant harm" due to delayed responses. Its children's services were rated inadequate in the inspection. Mr...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
Dudley Zoo announces death of Kubwa the giraffe
One of the oldest male giraffes in a UK zoo collection has died. Kubwa was put to sleep on Thursday after his health deteriorated following treatment for a long-term condition, Dudley Zoo said in a post on Facebook. It described the 22-year-old as one of the site's "biggest characters" and...
BBC
Ipswich gang killer's bid to reduce sentence rejected
A man jailed for his part in the murder of a teenager has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected. Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich on 2 June 2018. Isaac Calver, now in his early 20s, and...
