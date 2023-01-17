Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
N.C. State Chaplain Al Byrd Visits Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy
Al Byrd played football for N.C. State. The Smithfield-Selma High School graduate caught 37 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns during the 1989-90 seasons, according to Sports-Reference.com, as the Wolfpack compiled consecutive 7-5 seasons under coach Dick Sheridan. These days, the former wide receiver is back on campus serving...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 19:. 1. Teen Anime Club: Today, 4-6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Compass Course: Saturday, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18:. 1. UPLIFT Meeting: Today, 4:30 p.m., Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Program designed to boost tourism in Bladen County and other N.C. rural communities. Information: Jesa Valle at jvalle@nature-tourism.com or 984-272-9776. (READ MORE) 2. Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
bladenonline.com
Happy New Year Wishes with a Spotlight Listing
Happy New Year from the Hilton Auction and Realty Team! Serving Bladen, surrounding counties, and beyond. We hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and wish you all the best in the New Year! If this year brings real estate questions or needs, we would love to have the opportunity for your business! Buying or selling residential, commercial, vacant land, etc., we have an experienced team here and are ready to help 24/7. We wish you many blessings in 2023!
bladenonline.com
Bladen Extension Service Offers Better Bladen Series
From beekeeping, backyard chickens, healthy eating, and garden basics, NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center has a variety of workshop opportunities coming up in 2023 as a part of the Better Bladen Series. Workshops are at no cost to the participant and will be held at the Powell-Melvin...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies
A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Fayetteville Christian 43, Emereau Bladen 32
ELIZABETHTOWN – Kaleb West and Charlie Young combined for 21 points Tuesday night to lead Fayetteville Christian to a 43-32 middle school boys basketball victory over Emereau Bladen. West threw in a 3-point shot and led the Warriors with 11 points. Young drained a pair of 3-balls and finished...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Christ the Cornerstone 22, Emereau Bladen 19
LAURINBURG- C. Haywood bombed in four 3-point shots and scored 14 points to lead Christ the Cornerstone to a 22-19 middle school girls basketball victory over Emereau Bladen Thursday. Tatum Allen and Bristol Allen threw in baskets, and Taylor Dowless sank 2 free throws as the Lady Aviators grabbed a...
bladenonline.com
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 30
ST PAULS – Jaeyvon Bronson fired in 15 points to lead St. Pauls to a 41-30 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball victory over West Bladen Tuesday. Bronson drained a pair of 3-point shots and scored 12 of his 15 points in the 2nd half. Teammate Jakki Purcell added 8 points, and Yoshua McBryde tallied 7 points.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Girls Basketball Tournament: Elizabethtown 16, Clarkton School of Discovery 12
ELIZABETHTOWN – Ellen Battle and Mariah Ward combined for 11 points Tuesday night as Elizabethtown rallied for a 16-12 victory over Clarkton School of Discovery in the opening round of the Bladen County Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday at Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium. Tyleah Freeman nailed a 3-point shot and...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament Championship: Bladenboro 44, Elizabethtown 14
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane poured in 18 of his 21 points in the 1st quarter as Bladenboro raced to a 21-4 lead en route to a 44-14 victory over Elizabethtown in the championship game of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Kendall Lesane powered in 6 lay-ups, a follow shot,...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Bladenboro 50, Tar Heel 8
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane powered in 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds Wednesday to lead Bladenboro’s Bulldogs to a 50-8 victory over Tar Heel in the opening round of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and will battle Elizabethtown Thursday at 5:15...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: East Bladen, St. Pauls To Play For First Place In SAC
First place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line tonight when the East Bladen boys basketball team hosts the St. Pauls Bulldogs. The Eagles have shown they are best in the conference as the league season reaches its mid-point. East Bladen is 5-0 in the SAC and 13-2 overall, losing twice against Heide Trask in non-conference games.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: It’s Tournament Time Bladen Middle Basketball Teams
After each playing a game to open their seasons the eight Bladen County middle school basketball teams have leapt right in to tournament play. Then, a week from this Thursday, it’s back to the regular season. The Bladen County tournament is being held inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium at...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: Red Springs 44, East Bladen 40
RED SPRINGS – Sophomore Monica Washington posted a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds Tuesday night to lead Red Springs to a 44-40 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over East Bladen. Washington, a 5-11 center, worked the paint for a pair of 3-point plays in the final...
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
Comments / 0