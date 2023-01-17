Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Director of Athletic Bands Lane Weaver Earns Special Commendation From USU Board of Trustees
LOGAN — Utah State University is recognizing Director of Athletic Bands Lane Weaver’s excellence in leadership, teaching and service with a special commendation from the USU Board of Trustees. A Utah State University alumnus and professional practice assistant professor, Weaver joined the Caine College of the Arts faculty...
Students Bring Expertise, Experience to USU's MSLT Program
LOGAN — Jana Quadros describes herself as “a 40-year-old woman, spouse, mom, teacher and student.” A native of Brazil, Quadros started work as a dual language immersion teacher in Utah in 2017. Two years later, she joined the Master of Second Language Teaching program at Utah State University.
USU Researchers Create Multimodal Framework to Support New Literacies
Along with colleagues from three other universities, Associate Professor Amy Piotrowski and doctoral student Mary Ellen Greenwood of the School of Teacher Education and Leadership have developed and published an award-winning article about assessing students’ digital multimodal compositions. Their work will help teachers support their students in developing and using new literacies, such as digital literacy and media literacy, which are vital for students to successfully participate in the digital world.
USU Foundation Board Named 2023 John W. Nason Award Recipient
LOGAN, UTAH — The Utah State University Foundation Board announced they have been selected to receive the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB). AGB and its mission partner TIAA present the Nason Award, established in 1992, to higher education governing boards that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative.
Utah State University Presidential Search Committee Announces Public Meetings
SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 19, 2023) — The Utah State University Presidential Search Committee will host six public meetings on Jan. 25-27 and Feb. 2 to obtain input from members of the USU community and the general public on the search for the next USU president. Attendees will have the opportunity to join in-person or virtual meetings.
Hawaiian Students Advocate for Local Sacred Spaces Through Technology, Design
Colby Tofel-Grehl, associate professor in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership (TEAL), is partnering with a rural middle school in Hawaii to support classroom teachers in developing culturally responsive computing projects. This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for youth to engage in consequential learning as they advocate for the island’s wahi pana, or sacred spaces.
Photographer Sara J. Winston to Speak as Part of Communitas Series in Caine College of the Arts
LOGAN — Sara J. Winston, an artist based in Hudson Valley, New York, and the photography program coordinator at Bard College, is artist-in-residence at USU Jan. 18-20. Winston will speak as part of the Communitas Lecture Series on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall. Presented...
Taking Pains: USU Undergrad Researchers Explore Alternatives to Opioids
Citing data from the Utah Department of Health, Utah State University scholar Christen Ellis notes an average of eight Utahns die every week from opioid overdoses. These deaths, she says, range from misuse of prescription drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, to abuse of illegal drugs like heroin. “Opioids have...
New Utah Food Security Council Based at USU
One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, and more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food, according to the “Household Food Security in the United States” annual report for 2020. To coordinate efforts to relieve the ever-growing hunger problem in Utah,...
USU Eastern Theater Presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
PRICE, Utah - The musical comedy, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, is being presented as a touring show by the Utah State University Eastern Theatre program, directed by Corey Ewan, associate professor of acting. Sherwood is an alternative telling of the legend of Robin Hood, penned by Ken Ludwig....
USU Professor Helps Agencies Mitigate Wildfire Effects & Protect Water Sources
Have you ever wondered what happens to rivers after wildfires?. Intense flames can change the course of a river, erode its banks, disrupt biological processes and much more. By measuring and analyzing changes in streamflow and sediment fluxes over time, Assistant Professor Belize Lane is helping natural resources and transportation agencies develop more efficient response strategies to wildfires.
Utah State Athletics Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
