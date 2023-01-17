ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, FL

WESH

2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Splash Mountain closing for good at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 30 years, it's time to say so long to Splash Mountain at Disney World. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom is permanently closing. The last day of operation for the attraction is Sunday, Jan. 22. The attraction will be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle

A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home

ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney: EPCOT parking lot getting new names, signs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is updating the parking lot at EPCOT will new section names and signs. Disney is renaming sections in the EPCOT parking lot. The sections will now feature character names such as Moana, Wall-E and Rocket. The parking lot will also be divided into two...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL

