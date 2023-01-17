Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 Boosts Enterprise Data Resilience
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Symposium in Phoenix
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host an in-person Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® symposium on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Phoenix. The event, which is part of a national series, promotes dialogue and education around helping businesses prepare for and respond to cyber incidents.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – JANUARY 20, 2023
TikTok is fined for a privacy violation, major corporations suffer breaches and Vice Society attacks another school. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 20, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. U.K. School Survey Reveals Surprising Findings. A new survey by London Grid for Learning (LGfL)...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google
The first news that is trending is associated with financial service provider PayPal. News is out that social security numbers of nearly 35,000 users were leaked in a cyber attack that could have emerged from a credential stuffing campaign launched by a state funded actor. According to the update provided...
Comments / 0