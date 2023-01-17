ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry

Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
