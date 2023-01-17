Read full article on original website
cbs17
Police: Woman left SC hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman left a South Carolina hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs in Horry County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records.
Person dragged by moped attempting to get stolen purse back, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was dragged by a moped Friday afternoon after a suspect allegedly took their purse, the department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
myhorrynews.com
2 more suspects wanted in Galivants Ferry murder investigation: HCPD
Police are seeking two more people in connection with a murder investigation in western Horry County. Ryan James Porter, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, are wanted by the Horry County Police Department after a North Carolina man’s body was found Monday in the Galivants Ferry area. Porter is...
WMBF
MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim was dragged by a moped when a thief tried to steal a purse in Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, which is close to the Walmart off Seaboard Street.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lanvale Road in Leland. “The suspect is described as a tall, black/bi-racial male in...
WMBF
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County. A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.
2 now charged with murder in Horry County missing persons case; 2 others wanted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police. Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory […]
Warrants: 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer had .066 BAC, tested positive for THC
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at a Conway officer Dec. 29 had a blood alcohol concentration of .066 and tested positive for THC, according to warrants released Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during […]
WMBF
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New details have been released in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total have been identified in connection...
WMBF
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home for the second time in a month. Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Lot Drive, where people inside the home said they were woken up by sounds of gunfire.
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
wpde.com
Police warn of minor flooding, ponding on roads in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents of minor flooding and ponding on roads as heavy rain moves into the area Sunday. People are asked to not drive through standing water if they are not sure how deep it is, especially in vehicles lower to the ground.
myhorrynews.com
2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry
Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
North Myrtle Beach to experience minor flooding, ponding on roadways
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Minor flooding is expected Sunday in North Myrtle Beach, according to a North Myrtle Beach Police announcement. The city will experience minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Flooding and ponding will be most present in low-lying areas due to rainfall, according to police. “Please do not drive through […]
Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
foxwilmington.com
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her...
