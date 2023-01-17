Read full article on original website
Deborah Ann Conyers, 66, De Soto
Deborah Ann Conyers, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 16, 2023, in Crystal City. Ms. Conyers was the daughter of the late Marjorie Ann (Pratt) and Lonnie Lee White Sr. She is survived by a daughter: Suzanne (Pierson) Moore of De Soto; a son: William Lee Conyers of De Soto; a stepson: John (Lucinda) Conyers of Hillsboro; a sister: Sherry (White) Huskey of Hillsboro; three brothers: Lonnie (Theresa) White Jr. of High Ridge, David White of Hillsboro and William (Kathy) White of Hillsboro; two grandsons: Trevin and Collin Moore, both of De Soto; three granddaughters: Kyla and Ragan Moore, both of De Soto, and Athena Conyers of Herculaneum; four step-grandchildren: Cole Bowling of Ste. Genevieve, and Asher, Aisley and Alden, all three of Hillsboro; four nephews: Chip, Eric, Lonnie and Tristan; six nieces: Brandy, Amanda, Amy, Lisa, Haley and Cecilia; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Laurie Ann (Jones) Gutknecht, 60, Festus
Laurie Ann (Jones) Gutknecht, 60, of Festus died Jan. 18, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Gutknecht worked as a cashier and stocking clerk for Aldi and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Festus. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with animals, too. She also was savvy about technology. Born April 26, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Perry F. Jones and Gladys J. (Lay) Jones Gilliam. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather who raised her: Robert Gilliam.
Alice M. (Hagan) Krshul, 93, Cedar Hill
Alice M. (Hagan) Krshul, 93, of Cedar Hill died Jan. 11, 2023. Mrs. Krshul loved life and had strong faith. She also loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her wisdom and laughter. Born Sept. 3, 1929, in Byrnesville, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Forthman) and James Hagan.
Pet spot: De Soto woman enjoys visits with granddogs
Pamela Smith of De Soto looks forward to seeing her granddogs, Atlas and Louie, when she visits her daughter, Laura Brewer, who also lives in De Soto. Smith believes Atlas, 6, a mastiff, and Louie, 1, a French bulldog, also enjoy her visits with them. “I visit them with treats,”...
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
Kathy (Moallankamp) Hafley, 80
Kathy (Moallankamp) Hafley, 80, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her home. Born in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Foster) and Harry Moallankamp. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Joseph Hafley. She is survived by two children: Kelly (Chuck) Bonner and Tara (Brian) Birke;...
Jerry Claude Johnson, 88, Festus
Jerry Claude Johnson, 88, of Festus died Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. Mr. Johnson was a retired ironworker with the Ironworkers Union Local 392. As an Army veteran who served in the Korean War, he was a member of the Festus-Crystal City VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, travel and the outdoors, and was a generous and adventurous man. Born March 27, 1934, in Orrick, he was the son of the late Beulah (Rutherford) and Claude Kenneth Johnson.
Festus man, Mineral Point man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Festus man and a Mineral Point man were injured late Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident at Hwy. 67 and Flucom Road southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:45 p.m., Richard L. Gilchrist, 18, of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima...
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
Life Story: Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge
The family of Jordan Jeffries, who died from cancer at age 12, hopes that telling her story will spark much-needed conversation about childhood cancer. “It’s going to be a little uncomfortable maybe, but we have to be open to talking,” said Jordan’s mother, Trisha Jeffries “You try to talk to people, and you realize they don’t want to think about the subject because it makes them feel sad. They maybe don’t want to know because they are afraid it could happen to them.
New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter
About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
Part of Old Lemay Ferry may partially open soon
Drivers who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Arnold and Imperial areas should get some relief in the next couple of weeks. Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department, said the stretch of the road that has been closed from East Rock Creek Road through the entrance to the Timber Creek subdivision is expected to partially open soon.
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
Reopened: mold removal, repairs completed at Rock Fire’s House 3
The Rock Community Fire Protection District has reopened House 3 after temporarily closing it to remove mold and complete other repair projects. Chief Kevin Wingbermuehle said crews again started working out of House 3 at 3540 Lonedell Road west of Arnold on Jan. 13. It had closed on Nov. 7.
At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities
The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
Tanglefoot Creamery rolled ice cream shop to open in Festus
Ryleigh Ramey said her family is bringing something new to the area – a rolled ice cream shop. She is the manager of Tanglefoot Creamery, which is expected to open Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop is housed in the bottom floor of a two-story office building at 1160B E....
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
