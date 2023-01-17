Read full article on original website
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Sale closed in East Brookfield: $799,000 for a three-bedroom home
Edwin Nowak and Allison Nowak bought the property at 176 Lakeview Avenue, East Brookfield, from John D Ford and Kristin L Ford on Dec. 30, 2022. The $799,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $446. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 19,000 square-foot lot.
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000
Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Single family residence sells in Hopedale for $722,000
Peter Vespa and Kristen Barraford acquired the property at 36 Adin Street, Hopedale, from V Larkin Rt F on Dec. 30, 2022, for $722,000 which represents a price per square foot of $161. The property features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Single-family home in Worcester sells for $416,500
Emily Bermudez bought the property at 6 Turner Avenue, Worcester, from Land Llc Dj on Dec. 28, 2022, for $416,500 which works out to $310 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Three high-rise apartment buildings proposed in downtown Worcester
Three proposals recently submitted to the Worcester Planning Board would add more than 400 apartments as well as restaurants, a grocery store and other commercial space to the city’s downtown. Two of the proposed buildings, at 5 Salem Square and 3 Eaton Place, would stand seven stories. Both are...
Vintage clothing store Concrete Collection opens in Worcester’s Midtown Mall
A new vintage clothing store is officially open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall. Concrete Collection held a grand opening celebration on Monday in the new store, which offers secondhand and vintage clothing and accessories. Owner William Daughtry said he has been feeling a “rollercoaster of emotions” ever since.
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
businesswest.com
Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future
When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
Westfield Police ‘no-shave’ fundraiser nets over $7K for fallen officers’ families
WESTFIELD — Westfield Police raised at least $7,000 through their “No-Shave November” fundraiser last year, after extending it to include all of the month of December. The money was donated to the families of two police officers that were killed in Connecticut last year. Officers in the...
Clothing retailer Bob’s Stores expands to Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
HOLYOKE — Bob’s Stores, the Connecticut-based clothing and shoe retailer, will open in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside in the first week of February, the mall announced Wednesday. Bob’s, under previous ownership, closed its store in Enfield, Connecticut in 2019 after operating for more than 40 years at...
willistonian.org
Easthampton Diner Serves Local Community with a Smile
Now that we’re halfway through the year, many students like to eat out and change up their meal plans, and the Easthampton Diner provides a great place to bring the community together. The restaurant has been around for 22 years at 117 Union Street, and it supports of a...
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday
The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
