ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million

Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000

Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Hopedale for $722,000

Peter Vespa and Kristen Barraford acquired the property at 36 Adin Street, Hopedale, from V Larkin Rt F on Dec. 30, 2022, for $722,000 which represents a price per square foot of $161. The property features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
HOPEDALE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home in Worcester sells for $416,500

Emily Bermudez bought the property at 6 Turner Avenue, Worcester, from Land Llc Dj on Dec. 28, 2022, for $416,500 which works out to $310 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
WORCESTER, MA
businesswest.com

Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future

When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
HADLEY, MA
willistonian.org

Easthampton Diner Serves Local Community with a Smile

Now that we’re halfway through the year, many students like to eat out and change up their meal plans, and the Easthampton Diner provides a great place to bring the community together. The restaurant has been around for 22 years at 117 Union Street, and it supports of a...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday

The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy