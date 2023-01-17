Read full article on original website
Southern, central Utah set to receive another round of snow with Thursday storm
In a storm expected to come in Thursday, southern and central Utah are predicted to receive more snow according to meteorologists.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
Forecast: Calmer Wednesday evening, but another storm on the way
After seeing active skies the last couple of days, our storm system is finally pulling away. Moving in is a high pressure that will result in calmer skies across the state throughout today.
Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
Rainy days in Utah are raising water levels at Great Salt Lake
The Utah Division of Water Resources is sharing good news about the impacts all the rain is having on the Great Salt Lake, whose water levels reached a historic low last year.
2023 Utah Legislature: What Utah lawmakers did on the first day
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers kicked off the 2023 general session on Tuesday with promises to tackle big issues facing the state, including water and housing affordability, while also returning a significant chunk of taxpayer dollars back to Utahns. House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, told lawmakers the decisions...
Scattered showers today, winter alerts remain for most of Utah
We've seen scattered showers this morning, and we'll see more of the same through the day today due to wrap-around moisture from the storm system that moved in yesterday. The best chance for wet weather will continue to be up in our mountains, but areas along and west of I-15 will have a good chance along with the eastern portion of the state.
Great Salt Lake rises a foot since historic low
From the historically-low depths of Utah's brutal drought comes a small win for the beloved Great Salt Lake.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah
Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier. Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah. Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier.
Weekend storm produces up to 2 feet of snow in Utah; advisories issued for next system
More winter weather advisories have been issued in Utah as the last weather system brought in about 2 feet of snow for Big Cottonwood Canyon.
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
New Utah Food Security Council Based at USU
One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, and more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food, according to the “Household Food Security in the United States” annual report for 2020. To coordinate efforts to relieve the ever-growing hunger problem in Utah,...
