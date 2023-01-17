The family of Jordan Jeffries, who died from cancer at age 12, hopes that telling her story will spark much-needed conversation about childhood cancer. “It’s going to be a little uncomfortable maybe, but we have to be open to talking,” said Jordan’s mother, Trisha Jeffries “You try to talk to people, and you realize they don’t want to think about the subject because it makes them feel sad. They maybe don’t want to know because they are afraid it could happen to them.

HIGH RIDGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO