Read full article on original website
Related
Why Patriots fans should thank Tony Dungy for Devin McCourty never leaving New England
It doesn’t happen often in today’s NFL, but Devin McCourty has been a wire-to-wire New England Patriot. Bill Belichick drafted McCourty in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and over the next 13 years, the safety signed three extensions to stay in Foxborough. He’ll be a no-doubt Patriots Hall of Famer when he’s eligible after retirement.
Is Mac Jones Patriots’ answer at quarterback? (2022 positional review)
With the 2022 season in the books, MassLive will look at each position group on the Patriots, analyzing how the team performed in 2022 and where it might be heading in the future. We’ll start with quarterbacks. Quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Brian Hoyer, Garrett Gilbert. Contract situation: On...
MassLive.com
FanDuel promo: win $150 instant bonus on NFL divisional round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Signing up with the latest FanDuel promo will set the stage for a big weekend in the NFL divisional round...
NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
Patriots’ Devin McCourty ‘not 100%’ on retirement, wants to test out ‘next phase’ first
A Devin McCourty retirement this offseason isn’t a foregone conclusion. Though tributes rolled in for the 35-year-old safety (and Matthew Slater) as the Patriots season wound down, McCourty said he hasn’t made up his mind one way or the other on the Peter King Podcast. “I told myself...
BetMGM bonus code MASSLIVE: claim $200 bonus bets with touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio can use our BetMGM bonus code MASSLIVE for a TD bonus in...
Free Jaguars vs. Chiefs live stream, TV, how to watch Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence
Can Trevor Lawrence keep Jacksonville’s magical run alive at Arrowhead Stadium?. Oddsmakers have their doubts. The Jaguars are 9-point underdogs as they ready to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are fresh off a first-round bye. Kansas City owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but if they and the Bills both advance, the championship game would be played in Atlanta.
FanDuel promo code unlocks $150 bonus bets for Cowboys-49ers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and there’s a FanDuel promo code offer that...
Free Bengals vs. Bills live stream, TV, how to watch Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen
The most high-octane quarterback matchup of the weekend will take place in Orchard Park, as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow square off for the right to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Both teams survived scares from divisional foes in the Wild Card round, and on Sunday afternoon Buffalo is...
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to shock the world with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. The rookie quarterback is coming off a strong performance in his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. That’s brought the 49ers to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round. The Cowboys dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week’s wild card round.
Matthew Judon tries to recruit Rams star Aaron Donald to Patriots
You must give it to Matthew Judon. He’s persistent. The Patriots linebacker is not only a dominant Pro Bowler pass rusher, but a budding recruiter as well. Last offseason, Judon tweeted at 16 NFL players, who were either free agents or retired, about joining the Patriots. This offseason, Judon...
DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus bets for NFL Divisional Sunday games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A pair of NFL Divisional Round games kick off on Sunday and players can lock-in a $200 return in bonus...
MassLive.com
Tom Brady more open to returning than last year, hasn’t ruled anything out (report)
At 45, Tom Brady has yet to announce his decision regarding his future in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped any conversations about the Buccaneer quarterback’s next move. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss Brady’s future. “People close to Brady...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2