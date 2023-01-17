ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel promo: win $150 instant bonus on NFL divisional round games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Signing up with the latest FanDuel promo will set the stage for a big weekend in the NFL divisional round...
NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
Free Jaguars vs. Chiefs live stream, TV, how to watch Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence

Can Trevor Lawrence keep Jacksonville’s magical run alive at Arrowhead Stadium?. Oddsmakers have their doubts. The Jaguars are 9-point underdogs as they ready to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are fresh off a first-round bye. Kansas City owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but if they and the Bills both advance, the championship game would be played in Atlanta.
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to shock the world with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. The rookie quarterback is coming off a strong performance in his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. That’s brought the 49ers to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round. The Cowboys dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week’s wild card round.
