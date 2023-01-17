ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested

A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers

The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)

While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
