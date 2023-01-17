Read full article on original website
Norwood police exchange shots with suspect early Sunday morning
Norwood police officers exchanged shots with a suspect early Sunday morning when responding to a report of a domestic incident, according to a Facebook post from the department. According to Norwood Police Department, a 911 caller on Folan Avenue requested help at 3:16 a.m. for a domestic incident. As police...
60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested
A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at Boston protest
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter allegedly assaulted a Boston police officer as they were attempting to arrest her Saturday night for defacing a monument on the Boston Common, according to law enforcement. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was tagging the Parkman Bandstand Monument with “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police divers to join search next week
The search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, is expected to extend into next week and involve Massachusetts State Police divers, authorities announced Saturday. The sizable ground search for the 35-year-old woman, who has been missing since Jan. 10, resumed Saturday...
Watertown man to be arraigned for alleged African sports investment scheme
A Watertown man was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday morning, accused of defrauding investors who thought they were putting their money towards lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators said Adrian Kawuba, 33, told investors he would use their money to...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Boston man with criminal record raped, kidnapped woman at hotel, Suffolk DA say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested when police officers responded to a report of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. On Tuesday, Herbert Jones, 49, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
In race for Salem mayor, four men are running to serve remainder of Kim Driscoll’s term
There’s the insider. The outsider. The former mayor. And a former city councilor. These are the four men running to serve as mayor of Salem for a truncated term last held by Lt. Gov. Driscoll, the first woman elected to the post who held it for 16 years before moving to a successful bid for lieutenant governor this past fall.
Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers
The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
Derrick White injury: Celtics guard ‘okay’ after suffering knee issue in Raptors win
Derrick White joined a lengthy list of injured Celtics in Saturday’s dramatic win over the Raptors but the news was good about the guard postgame. Joe Mazzulla told reporters in Toronto that White was ‘okay’ after appearing to suffer a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter.
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard on being 6-foot-1 white American guard: ‘A lot of us aren’t there’
TORONTO — With the Celtics down multiple starters and still trying to pull off the win over the Raptors, they needed a spark. That’s when Payton Pritchard took on the call as he played virtually the entire fourth quarter. It wasn’t a picture-perfect effort, but Pritchard was still...
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart day-to-day, Robert Williams’ knee ‘nothing serious’
TORONTO — Marcus Smart’s loud yell when he turned his right ankle could be heard throughout Scotiabank Arena as the Celtics guard fell to the court. Smart called for Celtics trainers immediately as Boston fans held their breath about the guard’s status. As expected, Smart was ruled...
Worcester Railers top Trois-Rivieres 3-2 to cap three-game weekend
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers took down the Trios-Rivieres Lions to wrap up their home three-in-three weekend against three different teams within the ECHL’s North Division. The triumph was Worcester’s first regulation victory in more than a month, or since last Dec. 18, and it was a big...
Robert Williams injury: Celtics big man out because of left knee hyperextension
TORONTO — The Celtics got bad news in the form of two separate injuries to two starters in Saturday’s game against the Raptors. And that comes with Jayson Tatum already out because of left wrist soreness. Robert Williams III was ruled out at halftime for the rest the...
Red Sox NESN broadcast booth to feature several Boston World Series champs
Four former Red Sox World Series winners will be part of the team’s NESN broadcasts as the regional sports network recreates its booth lineup after Dennis Eckersley retired following the 2022 season. Dave O’Brien will be back as the primary play-by-play voice with Mike Monaco occasionally spelling him. Lou...
Celtics mailbag: John Collins trade, Rob Williams block rate, luxury tax impact
Hi Brian - Is it me or does it seem like Rob isn’t blocking shots like he was last year? Is it timing/conditioning? Is he playing free safety in the dunker spot less? Thanks,. David. It isn’t just you David, his block rate is down to a career low...
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)
While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
