wgtd.org
Angry Racine Library Director Levels Charges, Announces Resignation, During City Council Meeting
(WGTD)---The distraught director of the Racine Public Library announced her resignation during a contentious debate over library employee salaries at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At issue was a city council resolution urging the library board to grant raises. The board apparently had balked because of uncertainty on whether...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
Amid objections, Wisconsin DNR readies plan for Rib Mountain State Park
Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation. “Department staff are now updating the plan to include...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
wlip.com
Mark Jensen’s Former Wife Testifies As New Trial Enters Second Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Week two of the retrial of Mark Jensen started Tuesday. Most of day four of testimony was dominated by Kelly Brooks, Jensen’s former wife whom he married after the death of Julie Jensen. She testified that she had an affair with Mark Jensen starting in 1998,...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland shots fired, Sussex pursuit, 5 schools on lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. - A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sussex after a Hartland shots fired incident, a Sussex pursuit and a Sussex standoff that prompted lockdowns at five Sussex area schools on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Hartland police said it all started around 2:30 p.m. at a business on Richards...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New park begins to take shape
OCONOMOWOC — Several years of efforts by residents of the Historic Isthmus District are coming to fruition as the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park is beginning to take shape. But to complete the project, additional funds are necessary. When a plot of land became available between Lac La Belle...
New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex
An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISN
Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex
At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
