East Troy, WI

discoverhometown.com

New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland shots fired, Sussex pursuit, 5 schools on lockdown

SUSSEX, Wis. - A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sussex after a Hartland shots fired incident, a Sussex pursuit and a Sussex standoff that prompted lockdowns at five Sussex area schools on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Hartland police said it all started around 2:30 p.m. at a business on Richards...
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

New park begins to take shape

OCONOMOWOC — Several years of efforts by residents of the Historic Isthmus District are coming to fruition as the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park is beginning to take shape. But to complete the project, additional funds are necessary. When a plot of land became available between Lac La Belle...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex

At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
SUSSEX, WI

