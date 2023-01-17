One, two, three…ONE. Jamie Park’s (12) tempo is impeccable, her driver coming down from a powerful backswing and slamming through the ball in a single swoosh. She sends the ball flying through the air, utilizing her well-established technique to shape the shot to a draw and land it 230 yards. The next few minutes are a blur as she lands the ball softly on the green and two-putts for par, achieving her personal best score of 77 (three over par) and securing her spot in the individual’s CIF, California Interscholastic Federation, state.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO