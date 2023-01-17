ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ayalabulldogtimes.org

Jamie Park: Dedicated Golfer, Captain, Teammate

One, two, three…ONE. Jamie Park’s (12) tempo is impeccable, her driver coming down from a powerful backswing and slamming through the ball in a single swoosh. She sends the ball flying through the air, utilizing her well-established technique to shape the shot to a draw and land it 230 yards. The next few minutes are a blur as she lands the ball softly on the green and two-putts for par, achieving her personal best score of 77 (three over par) and securing her spot in the individual’s CIF, California Interscholastic Federation, state.
CHINO HILLS, CA
hebronhawkeye.com

Girls soccer loses first district game

The girls soccer team competed against Marcus in its first district game of the season on Jan. 17 at Marcus Marauders Stadium. Marcus won the game with a score of 2-0. The game started with a kick by Marcus, which was stolen by Hebron. This caused a Marcus player to fall, but they were not seriously injured. Hebron attempted to score a goal, but the kick was blocked by Marcus’ defense.
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford cheer team returns to nationals

The Seaford High School cheerleading team is making a habit of producing winning squads, earning a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. Each year since 2013, the team has won a spot at the nationals, which will be held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 10 to 12.
SEAFORD, NY
KTEN.com

Special Olympics basketball event returns to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Hundreds of students from across Grayson and Collin counties assembled at Austin College Wednesday morning for the Special Olympics basketball skills competition. There was no shortage of talent on display. "I wanted to show my skills for my last year, so I can prove myself,"...
SHERMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy