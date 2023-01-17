Read full article on original website
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
VIDOR — Tan Radford made a stop at Southern Baking Done Wright this morning. This local bakery offers something for everyone with bread pudding, crawfish boudin king cake, french toast muffins, and many more sweet treats. You can find Southern Baking Done Wright on Facebook.
Mentoring program in Beaumont working to develop young leaders
BEAUMONT — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a program in place to mentor and inspire young people and provide opportunities for them to excel. The program, so far, has provided 51 leadership classes in an effort to give back to youth in Beaumont. Fox 4/KFDM's Aaron Mack...
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
TxDOT closing Dowlen Road S. exit off Highway 69 in Beaumont for months
The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the Dowlen Road S. exit, and the closure will last for three months, starting Jan. 20, 2023. This will affect anyone trying to get to the Parkdale Mall area coming in from Hardin County. The best option if you're driving into Beaumont from...
Large crowd turns out to honor retired Jefferson County DA Bob Wortham
BEAUMONT — A large crowd turned out to honor retired Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham on Thursday. They crowd gathered at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont to "roast" Wortham after his service of about 50 years in various key roles, including as U.S. Attorney, judge and district attorney.
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Matilda to life on stage
PORT ARTHUR — Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is a powerful story of imagination and inspiration. Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its production of Matilda tonight, January 20th with three weekends of performances. Performances run January 20-22, 27-29, and February 3-5 at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30pm on...
Beaumont police searching for attacker who stole pickup truck at gunpoint
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for an attacker who stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a victim at a convenience store. BPD detectives are asking for help in identifying the aggravated robbery suspect. On January 12, the suspect you see in the photos with this story, stole the victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint in the parking lot of Pappu's (Stop N Drive) convenience store, 595 East Virginia Street. Police still haven't found the truck.
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years
Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
