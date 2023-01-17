Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
wv.gov
DHHR Initiative to Increase West Virginia’s Behavioral Health Workforce
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a new financial assistance initiative to increase West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce. DHHR’s bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health are requesting applications for the third round of the Statewide Therapist Loan Repayment Project (STLR) with a primary focus on recent master’s level graduates in social work, counseling, or psychology, and includes psychiatric nurse practitioners and child psychiatrists.
Raleigh County Commission considers plan for medication assisted treatment
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has one of the nation’s highest overdose death rates, at 81 overdose deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Raleigh County Commission is considering a plan to hire a nurse for the county’s Day Report Center. The nurse will give opioid addicted […]
WTAP
House bill creating assistant teachers clears committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Legislation that calls for the hiring of 2,500 assistant teachers in West Virginia has cleared the House Education Committee. House Bill 2003 provides early childhood assistant teachers to help students achieve grade-level literacy by the end of third grade. The bill requires an early childhood classroom...
wvpublic.org
Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities
West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
wv.gov
COVID-19 Daily Update 1-20-2023
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2023, there are currently 962 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an...
The Health Plan donates to help stock West Virginia food banks
The Health Plan made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.
Local hospital to implement AI to detect cancer
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to implement artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer.
wv.gov
Gov. Justice appoints William K. Marshall as Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a distinguished career in public service, previously serving as Assistant...
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing
Gov. Jim Justice held his first "Justice Administration Update" last Thursday, Jan. 12, which he said will be used now instead of the COVID-19 press updates. Whether they will be held once a week or on a certain day is unknown. However, there will not be a press conference this week, according to Jordan Damron, Director of Communications for Gov. Justice.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 860; 7 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2023, there are currently 860 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,785 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia Senate passes tactical medical professionals firearms bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow “tactical medical professionals” to carry firearms for protection. The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If passed and signed into law, the bill would allow paramedics, nurses and doctors to carry a gun while responding to […]
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
WDTV
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
woay.com
WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
