wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wv.gov

DHHR Initiative to Increase West Virginia’s Behavioral Health Workforce

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a new financial assistance initiative to increase West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce. DHHR’s bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health are requesting applications for the third round of the Statewide Therapist Loan Repayment Project (STLR) with a primary focus on recent master’s level graduates in social work, counseling, or psychology, and includes psychiatric nurse practitioners and child psychiatrists.
WTAP

House bill creating assistant teachers clears committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Legislation that calls for the hiring of 2,500 assistant teachers in West Virginia has cleared the House Education Committee. House Bill 2003 provides early childhood assistant teachers to help students achieve grade-level literacy by the end of third grade. The bill requires an early childhood classroom...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wv.gov

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-20-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2023, there are currently 962 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his first "Justice Administration Update" last Thursday, Jan. 12, which he said will be used now instead of the COVID-19 press updates. Whether they will be held once a week or on a certain day is unknown. However, there will not be a press conference this week, according to Jordan Damron, Director of Communications for Gov. Justice.
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]

