Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
Richard B. Ohl, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Ohl, 64 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Richard, affectionately known to his friends and family as Rick, was born August 1, 1958 in Warren, Ohio. He was one of three sons to the late Richard B. Ohl and Judy A. (Brumbaugh) Ronzi.
Lillian “Sissy” (Mills) Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.
Dorothy Alice Herring, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice Herring, 87, of North Lima, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Hospice House. Born April 15, 1935 in Gideon, Missouri, Dorothy was the daughter of Orn and Myrtle (Street) Teal. Dorothy married Jack Herring, Sr. December 28, 1954 and...
Willie J. Beacham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Beacham 74, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center. Willie was born May 1, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama and was the son of Henry Underwood and Willie Mae Beacham. He attended South High...
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Brayton) Kurlander, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton. She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
Joyce Sarah Fragle, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Sarah Oakes Fragle, age 81, of Hermitage, peacefully passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Marie Woge Wilson. She was one of the founding members of...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Patricia A. Carnes, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Carnes, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
