wrestleview.com

Update on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s status for WWE WrestleMania 39

According to F4WOnline, unless Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated that he will not have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It was also said that Johnson has kept the door open for something in the future.
AEW star Dax Harwood says Vince McMahon being back makes his return to WWE “Questionable”

Current AEW star Dax Harwood said on his most recent podcast that the return of Vince McMahon “makes things a little questionable” for him. Harwood talked about a negative interaction he and Cash Wheeler had with McMahon from Clash of the Champions back in 2019 and how it could impact what he decides to do in the future after his AEW contract expires this April.
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child

AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
Backstage WWE news on possible Royal Rumble surprises, plans for Ronda Rousey

According to Fightful Select even though several veterans have contacted WWE about making appearances at the Royal Rumble, the company is reportedly said to be leaning away from what they are calling “non-traditional surprises.”. Fightful Select also noted that WWE’s creative team and producers have been soliciting pitches for...
Two top stars turn heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.

