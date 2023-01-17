Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Update on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s status for WWE WrestleMania 39
According to F4WOnline, unless Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated that he will not have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It was also said that Johnson has kept the door open for something in the future.
wrestleview.com
AEW star Dax Harwood says Vince McMahon being back makes his return to WWE “Questionable”
Current AEW star Dax Harwood said on his most recent podcast that the return of Vince McMahon “makes things a little questionable” for him. Harwood talked about a negative interaction he and Cash Wheeler had with McMahon from Clash of the Champions back in 2019 and how it could impact what he decides to do in the future after his AEW contract expires this April.
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestleview.com
Backstage WWE news on possible Royal Rumble surprises, plans for Ronda Rousey
According to Fightful Select even though several veterans have contacted WWE about making appearances at the Royal Rumble, the company is reportedly said to be leaning away from what they are calling “non-traditional surprises.”. Fightful Select also noted that WWE’s creative team and producers have been soliciting pitches for...
wrestleview.com
More big names announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw 30th anniversary, two Hall of Famers no longer advertised
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a graphic was shown announcing WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page, Ted DiBiase, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart for this Monday’s 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE legend “Irwin R. Schyster” (Mike Rotunda) is also set to appear as well.
wrestleview.com
Former NJPW star debuts at Friday’s NXT house show in Fort Pierce, Florida; Match results
Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event that was held at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks came into the ring and confronted Axiom after he defeated Oro Mensah. Axiom was then attacked by Fredericks. We...
wrestleview.com
Two top stars turn heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.
