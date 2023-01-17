Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events January 16 through 22

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from January 16 through 22:

Monday, January 16

Aging Partners offices and senior centers are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, January 17

Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.

Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.

BINGO, Washington Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.

Craft project, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

Rummikub, Bennet Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.

Exercise class, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.

Musical performance by pianist Jim Bauer, Northeast Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.

Fact or Fiction game, Bennet Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.

BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.

BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Musical performance by Ken Miller, Washington Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

Dance for Life class, Auld Pavilion – 10:30 a.m.

BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.

“Good Digestion” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Hickman Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.

“Aging Partners” presentation by Director Randall S. Jones, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.

January craft project, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

Exercise with Kelle, Washington Street Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.

Strength and balancing exercises, Bennet Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.

“The Importance of Diabetic Footwear” presentation by Diabetic Outreach, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.

“Good Digestion” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Northeast Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.

“Ice Age” presentation by UNL Paleontologist Shane Tucker, Bennet Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Malcolm Resource Event featuring an Aging Partners foot clinic at 9:30 a.m., Malcolm Village Hall, in Malcolm – 9 to 11 a.m.

Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.

Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.

Musical performance by Rick Clarence, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Washington Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Malcolm Village Hall, 137 E. 2nd St., in Malcolm

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.

Washington Street Senior Center, 2225 Washington St.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.