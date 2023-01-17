Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Statewide Autism program moves to Department of Education
Delaware- The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now apart of the Delaware Department of Education. The office which was once known as the Delaware Autism Program provided support to students with autism. The Christina School District was formerly responsible for administering the state funded program. But effecting January...
WMDT.com
Lt. Governor talks education, opioid crisis, and economy following State of the State Address
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long sat down with 47 ABC’s Rob Petree to highlight the work she is doing alongside Governor Carney following the State of the State Address on Thursday. Governor John Carney just this week announced significant pay increases for Delaware teachers of...
WMDT.com
Delaware State of the State Address; Governor Carney says the state is making progress, and outlines where work needs to be done
DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney highlighted legislative achievements of the previous session and stressed the work still ahead during his State of the State Address Thursday in Dover. State of the State Address. The Governor called on more affordable housing, legislation to help address the growing problem of worker...
WMDT.com
House Bill 49 passes in DE State House, unemployment support
Delaware- On Wednesday the Delaware House Passed Legislation that would provide Delawareans receiving unemployment support an increase in benefits. House Bill 49 would increase the maximum weekly benefit amount by $50, bring the total up to $450 a week. These payments would be available to individuals seeking unemployment compensation from...
