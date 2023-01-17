Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Turnto10.com
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
WCVB
2 high-profile homicides in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, put spotlight on domestic violence
After two high-profile homicides that Norfolk County investigators say may be rooted in a history of domestic violence, advocates say survivors and loved ones must not give up. “It's sad that we're still dealing with it, that we are talking about this,” said Debbie Hall of YMCA of Central Massachusetts....
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after woman violently assaults store customer, strikes employee
Fall River Police responded to a city pharmacy Wednesday after a woman reportedly violently assaulted a customer and also struck an employee. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Rite Aid, located at 10 Stafford Road, regarding the assault of an employee and a patron inside the business.
ABC6.com
5 injured, 1 arrested after Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
Heroux seeks to move Ash Street Jail inmates to ICE facility
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux proposed on Wednesday closing a controversial New Bedford jail.
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
Teen sentenced to life in prison for murdering bedridden woman
Heavenly Arroyo, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 19 years.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
NECN
Husband Arrested in Connection to Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
WCVB
Boyfriend of Massachusetts woman Felicia McGuyer, who vanished 15 years ago, charged with murder
BOSTON — A man who was the live-in boyfriend of a Massachusetts mother who disappeared 15 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the woman's death. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 11-year-old son.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Ousted Seekonk police chief plans to sue town
Beginning Friday, Dean Isabella will no longer serve as the town's police chief.
Dartmouth
Petition to save the Woodworking shop during Hopkins Center renovations garnered over 750 signatures
The initial two-year plans to relocate the shop would have brought an 84% reduction in space and loss of special equipment, so petitioners negotiated for more power tools and minimized time without an interim shop. More than 750 Dartmouth students, faculty and alumni signed a petition to keep the Woodworking...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
