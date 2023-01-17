ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Nintendo to increase the number of Switch consoles ahead of ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’

Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year, ahead of the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The report comes via Bloomberg, with sources telling the publication that Nintendo has informed suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in the next financial year, so from April 1 2023.
NME

‘Breachway’ is a new tactical space strategy game from Hooded Horse

Publisher Hooded Horse has announced a new tactical space strategy game Breachway from Edgeflow Studio – check out the announcement trailer below. Breachway is described as FTL meets Slay The Spire and has been built around four key pillars: Tactical decision making, modular design, believable space combat and cinematic, exciting battles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy