NME
Nintendo to increase the number of Switch consoles ahead of ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’
Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year, ahead of the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The report comes via Bloomberg, with sources telling the publication that Nintendo has informed suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in the next financial year, so from April 1 2023.
NME
‘Breachway’ is a new tactical space strategy game from Hooded Horse
Publisher Hooded Horse has announced a new tactical space strategy game Breachway from Edgeflow Studio – check out the announcement trailer below. Breachway is described as FTL meets Slay The Spire and has been built around four key pillars: Tactical decision making, modular design, believable space combat and cinematic, exciting battles.
NME
‘League of Legends’ European Championship release catchy emo ballad ‘Heartbreaker’
The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) has released an emo rock ballad called ‘Heartbreaker’ to celebrate the broadcast’s return tomorrow (January 21) – watch it below. Like the broadcast’s 2021 song ‘Reckless With My Heart‘, ‘Heartbreaker”s lyrics revolve around League of Legends pro player Carl...
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ will bring back classic Hardcore mode with Season 2
Modern Warfare 2 is set to bring back the classic Hardcore mode with its upcoming Season Two. The long-awaited mode has been confirmed to return in the delayed update, which is due on February 15. Included will be a number of key updates for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
