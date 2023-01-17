this is what happens when you legalize drugs. It's only going to get worse if the legislatives pass the new drug law making any and all drug possession a public health problem. I'm an addict in recovery and formerly homeless (03/09/20) and I can't believe how much has changed in the last 3 years. It's absolutely disgusting how they are making this situation worse and they know they are. They know exactly what they are doing because they don't care it's all part of their plan, it's all about control.
And you've had three Dem mayor's who told voters it was a priority for them that they would address. Well here's your results. When will voters decide it's time for a change.
it's sad but literally all the homeless people do is panhandle and then lay around an OD
Comments / 24