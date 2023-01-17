ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 24

beautiful_storm79
5d ago

this is what happens when you legalize drugs. It's only going to get worse if the legislatives pass the new drug law making any and all drug possession a public health problem. I'm an addict in recovery and formerly homeless (03/09/20) and I can't believe how much has changed in the last 3 years. It's absolutely disgusting how they are making this situation worse and they know they are. They know exactly what they are doing because they don't care it's all part of their plan, it's all about control.

Reply(6)
12
Melvin Yocum
5d ago

And you've had three Dem mayor's who told voters it was a priority for them that they would address. Well here's your results. When will voters decide it's time for a change.

Reply
6
john desersa
5d ago

it's sad but literally all the homeless people do is panhandle and then lay around an OD

Reply(2)
8
Related
publicola.com

Homelessness Authority, LIHI Clashed Over Reporting of Two Deaths at Tiny House Village

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority accused the Low-Income Housing Institute last year of failing to report several deaths at its “tiny house village” shelters in a timely fashion, including a homicide and an overdose that both occurred the same week in August at the Friendship Heights village in North Seattle. In response, LIHI denied that they had violated any rules, and accused the KCRHA of singling the agency out for criticism based on “falsehoods and factual errors” about its response to the two deaths.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project

Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy