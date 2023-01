BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO