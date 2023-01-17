Read full article on original website
Related
namecoinnews.com
Dogecoin holds support of $0.07: Can DOGE turn bullish?
Dogecoin is the trending meme token in the crypto industry, which is backed by Tesla’ CEO Elon Musk. It provided tremendous return in 2019-2021, but now the price of DOGE has been in a downtrend for the last 12 months. At the time of writing this post, DOGE has...
CoinTelegraph
‘To the moon’ or ‘total crash’? Bitcoin price hits new 4-month highs
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked higher around the Jan. 17 Wall Street open as nervous analysts waited for further cues. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly touching $21,594 on Bitstamp, marking its highest since Sep. 13. As bullish impulses continued to hit the chart, reactions stayed conservative amid...
coinjournal.net
Crypto prices surge via strongest rally in 9 months, but why?
Bitcoin is back in the 20s, Ethereum has crossed $1,500 and altcoins are powering north in what is the biggest crypto rally in 9 month. Optimism that Federal Reserve will pivot off high interest policy sooner than expected, following cooler inflation data. Next big day for crypto markets is February...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
u.today
Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
astaga.com
Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months
The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
coinchapter.com
Litecoin (LTC) to experience block reward halving soon, Solana (SOL) had a successful NFT launch, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) crosses $0.18
The dynamic crypto world always has something new going on. This article discusses the upcoming block reward halving of Litecoin (LTC), Solana’s (SOL) meme coin launch, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) continued success, surging its price again. Read ahead to know more. Litecoin (LTC) halving in 202 days. Litecoin...
namecoinnews.com
Ethereum breaks the long-term downtrend: Can ETH hit $2K?
Ethereum breaks the long-term downtrend: Can ETH hit $2K?. Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world that runs on a Proof of Stake consensus after the Merge upgrade last year. Whales and community members are optimistic about the future potential and sustainability of a decentralized based Ethereum network. While...
dailyhodl.com
New Solana and Ethereum Rival Surges 130% in Just One Week As Ecosystem Heats Up
An altcoin project looking to rival smart contract platforms like Ethereum and outshine the speed of Solana (SOL) is leading the top 100 crypto assets by market cap with major gains over the past week. At time of writing, Aptos (APT) is up 109% in the last seven days, and...
Bitcoin Falls Below $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Genesis Worries: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Needs 'To Trap Just A Few More Bears'
Major coins traded in red on Wednesday evening as reports suggested Genesis Global Capital, the institutional cryptocurrency brokerage whose lending unit recently suspended customer withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse, prepares to file for bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin -2.47% $20,706. Ethereum -3.79% $1,518. Dogecoin -5.74% $0.080. What...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin To Still Face Challenges Despite Latest Bullish Move, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Bitcoin has seen a successful beginning of 2023, and things are looking pretty optimistic for the coin. Check out the latest reports about the price of the king coin. A popular crypto analyst said that one closely followed indicator suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) still has much to prove even after we saw a strong rally that the king coin performed.
Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday. Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to Thrive in Persistent Crypto Winter
As the crypto market continues to struggle in the crypto winter, some coins are expected to keep going up in price despite the conditions. Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are two such coins that analysts believe will weather the storm and come out on top. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary DeFi venture capital and crowdfunding platform that is the first of its kind. ORBN presale has consistently beaten the market, as ORBN has surged over 987% over the past months. With its unique approach and proven track record, ORBN is poised to continue its impressive performance in the face of a challenging market.
Comments / 0