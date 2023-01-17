ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

namecoinnews.com

Dogecoin holds support of $0.07: Can DOGE turn bullish?

Dogecoin is the trending meme token in the crypto industry, which is backed by Tesla’ CEO Elon Musk. It provided tremendous return in 2019-2021, but now the price of DOGE has been in a downtrend for the last 12 months. At the time of writing this post, DOGE has...
CoinTelegraph

‘To the moon’ or ‘total crash’? Bitcoin price hits new 4-month highs

Bitcoin (BTC) spiked higher around the Jan. 17 Wall Street open as nervous analysts waited for further cues. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly touching $21,594 on Bitstamp, marking its highest since Sep. 13. As bullish impulses continued to hit the chart, reactions stayed conservative amid...
coinjournal.net

Crypto prices surge via strongest rally in 9 months, but why?

Bitcoin is back in the 20s, Ethereum has crossed $1,500 and altcoins are powering north in what is the biggest crypto rally in 9 month. Optimism that Federal Reserve will pivot off high interest policy sooner than expected, following cooler inflation data. Next big day for crypto markets is February...
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
u.today

Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
astaga.com

Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months

The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
coinchapter.com

Litecoin (LTC) to experience block reward halving soon, Solana (SOL) had a successful NFT launch, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) crosses $0.18

The dynamic crypto world always has something new going on. This article discusses the upcoming block reward halving of Litecoin (LTC), Solana’s (SOL) meme coin launch, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) continued success, surging its price again. Read ahead to know more. Litecoin (LTC) halving in 202 days. Litecoin...
namecoinnews.com

Ethereum breaks the long-term downtrend: Can ETH hit $2K?

Ethereum breaks the long-term downtrend: Can ETH hit $2K?. Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world that runs on a Proof of Stake consensus after the Merge upgrade last year. Whales and community members are optimistic about the future potential and sustainability of a decentralized based Ethereum network. While...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls Below $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Genesis Worries: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Needs 'To Trap Just A Few More Bears'

Major coins traded in red on Wednesday evening as reports suggested Genesis Global Capital, the institutional cryptocurrency brokerage whose lending unit recently suspended customer withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse, prepares to file for bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin -2.47% $20,706. Ethereum -3.79% $1,518. Dogecoin -5.74% $0.080. What...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin To Still Face Challenges Despite Latest Bullish Move, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Bitcoin has seen a successful beginning of 2023, and things are looking pretty optimistic for the coin. Check out the latest reports about the price of the king coin. A popular crypto analyst said that one closely followed indicator suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) still has much to prove even after we saw a strong rally that the king coin performed.
Benzinga

Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday. Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest...
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to Thrive in Persistent Crypto Winter

As the crypto market continues to struggle in the crypto winter, some coins are expected to keep going up in price despite the conditions. Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are two such coins that analysts believe will weather the storm and come out on top. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary DeFi venture capital and crowdfunding platform that is the first of its kind. ORBN presale has consistently beaten the market, as ORBN has surged over 987% over the past months. With its unique approach and proven track record, ORBN is poised to continue its impressive performance in the face of a challenging market.

