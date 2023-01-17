Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his fibula late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Sunday night. Video also surfaced on social media following Dallas' 19-12 setback of Pollard walking in the tunnel with the help of crutches and a boot on his left leg. Pollard will require surgery, per the report. Recovery time for such an injury typically takes around three months.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO