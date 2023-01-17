Read full article on original website
Police investigating string of Warwick restaurant break-ins
Police are investigating after five restaurants in Warwick were recently burglarized.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after woman violently assaults store customer, strikes employee
Fall River Police responded to a city pharmacy Wednesday after a woman reportedly violently assaulted a customer and also struck an employee. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Rite Aid, located at 10 Stafford Road, regarding the assault of an employee and a patron inside the business.
Turnto10.com
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
GoLocalProv
Special Investigation Into Confirmation of Santa: A RI Police Department Responds to Girl’s Request
A Rhode Island police department has announced a very special investigation — into determining the validity of Santa Claus. On Friday, Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson announced the following:. “Earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted the attached letter requesting a DNA analysis be...
Suspect arrested in Kennedy Plaza stabbing
The suspect fled after stabbing a 16-year-old boy at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
Shooting victim, witnesses testify in officer’s assault trial
Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting an 18-year-old driver while off duty.
ABC6.com
5 injured, 18-year-old arrested after Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
Fall River Boys Caught in Stolen Rascal Cart on Route 24
FALL RIVER — Two juvenile boys were arrested Wednesday evening after police caught them joyriding on Route 24 in a stolen motorized scooter cart. Fall River Police spokesman Det. Moses Pereira confirmed reports that two juveniles had taken a rascal cart from the Walmart down Brayton Avenue to Route 24.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Turnto10.com
Six taken to hospital in Warwick crash, driver arrested
(WJAR) — A driver was arrested and charged in a car crash that injured six people in Warwick. Warwick police said the two-car accident occurred on Sandy Lane Thursday around 3 p.m. and involved a Subaru sedan and a Ford Escape. According to police, six occupants were taken to...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police search for man reported missing, endangered
Police in Fall River are searching for a 26-year-old man reported missing who is considered endangered. Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father on Thursday. Police said Valadez Reyna suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication. He told his family he was headed to the...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after driver flees the scene of early morning crash
Fall River Police responded to an early morning crash after the driver reportedly fled the scene. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to Mariano S. Bishop Blvd. in between Amity Street and Laurel Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had exited the roadway into the wooded area.
20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
