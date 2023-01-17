Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Impacts Central & Northeast PA Sunday Late Afternoon & Night
Another winter storm is starting to move through central & northeast PA. Here is the latest information!. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple counties) for everyone in the FOX56 viewing area across central & northeast PA. In terms of snow totals, a coating - 2" is...
The winter weather shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, after all it is Pennsylvania!
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL CO(WOLF) — We've been spoiled here in northeast P-A with mostly above average temperatures this month. But with all of us seeing measurable snowfall, PennDOT officials are gearing up for this latest winter storm and so are people here. The winter weather shouldn’t be too much of a...
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Ohio restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at an Ohio business. Lamont Cottingham was accused of going into the restroom at an IHOP in Miami Township and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
