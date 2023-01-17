ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

southsoundmag.com

This Week in A&E: Lunar New Year, Houseplants, and Acrobats

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with family and friends at Southcenter Mall Jan. 21 from 12-4 p.m. Gather on the first floor for a series performance by Tina’s Dance Studio and Master David Leong’s Kung Fu School and Dragon Dancing. The event also features live music, complimentary Chinese tea and rice desserts, and more.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Soccer, Theater, and Podcasts

Centerstage Theatre Kicks Off 2023 with The Hatmaker’s Wife. Centerstage Theatre is kicking off 2023 with The Hatmaker's Wife, the third show of its season lineup. The production, which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 19, is a surreal, time-bending tale set inside a home where walls can talk and words magically appear. Find out more here.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Free Pasta, International Cuisine, and Pork Chops

Seattle's Tavolàta is celebrating its 16th anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is hosting a rigatoni giveaway Jan. 23 at all its locations. That evening, every table will get free rigatoni — a thank-you only available when you dine in. Find out more here. Dine...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Centerstage Theatre Kicks Off 2023 with 'The Hatmaker’s Wife'

FEDERAL WAY, WA

