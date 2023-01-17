ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
msn.com

What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain

If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
Teen Vogue

Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals

If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
labroots.com

What are the Real Risks to Consuming Cannabis?

A lot of controversy surrounds the reported risks associated with consuming cannabis. One reason is that until recently, scientists have been limited as to how much research they could perform on the plant. As a result, many of the available studies and data available is inconclusive. That said, some researchers...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.

A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ScienceAlert

'Incurable' Fatal Syndrome May Finally Be Treated By New Drug

Alagille syndrome is a potentially fatal genetic disorder that affects various organs and systems, most notably the liver. At the moment there's no known cure for it – but scientists have now identified a potentially effective treatment. Called NoRA1, the newly developed drug targets the Notch pathway, a cell-level signaling system in the body that's important for a lot of crucial biological systems, including proper maintenance of the liver. The genetic mutation behind Alagille syndrome causes a reduction in Notch signaling, which then leads to poor bile duct growth and regeneration, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. Zebrafish are often...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

A drug for bronchitis, COPD may help access memories after sleep deprivation

Researchers believe that sleep helps consolidate memories and therefore learning processes. While an individual can make a memory during the day, it can become more difficult to recall if they acquire that memory while sleep deprived. Disrupted sleep, therefore, impedes learning ability. While sleep hygiene can be used to help...
myzeo.com

Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.

Comments / 0

Community Policy