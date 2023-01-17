Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
Eating too much fish ‘increases risk of exposure to toxic cancer-causing chemicals’
EATING too much fish could increase your risk of being exposed to toxic 'forever chemicals', experts have warned. These chemicals, known as PFAS - or perfluoroalkyl substances have previous been linked to cancer and suppression of the immune system. In the home, they are used in non stick cooking equipment...
What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain
If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
All American patients should be screened for cannabis before surgery, says medical panel
The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is calling on medics to ask patients about their cannabis use - and be prepared to delay surgery depending on their answer.
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
What are the Real Risks to Consuming Cannabis?
A lot of controversy surrounds the reported risks associated with consuming cannabis. One reason is that until recently, scientists have been limited as to how much research they could perform on the plant. As a result, many of the available studies and data available is inconclusive. That said, some researchers...
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.
A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
Recreational Cannabis Laws Show Positive Impact On Opioid Crisis By Decreasing Codeine Demand, NIDA-Backed Study
As opioid-related overdose deaths across the nation continue to mount at an alarming rate, a new study offers some hope for those states where marijuana is legal. A study has shown that cannabis-legal states are seeing a decrease in demand for one dangerous opioid – codeine. This well-known pain...
'Incurable' Fatal Syndrome May Finally Be Treated By New Drug
Alagille syndrome is a potentially fatal genetic disorder that affects various organs and systems, most notably the liver. At the moment there's no known cure for it – but scientists have now identified a potentially effective treatment. Called NoRA1, the newly developed drug targets the Notch pathway, a cell-level signaling system in the body that's important for a lot of crucial biological systems, including proper maintenance of the liver. The genetic mutation behind Alagille syndrome causes a reduction in Notch signaling, which then leads to poor bile duct growth and regeneration, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. Zebrafish are often...
A drug for bronchitis, COPD may help access memories after sleep deprivation
Researchers believe that sleep helps consolidate memories and therefore learning processes. While an individual can make a memory during the day, it can become more difficult to recall if they acquire that memory while sleep deprived. Disrupted sleep, therefore, impedes learning ability. While sleep hygiene can be used to help...
Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
