essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW

Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Demand state save NJCU, teacher ed; DINOS, RINOS have one thing in common | Letters

The reduction in “teacher education” courses at New Jersey City University is the kiss of death for public education and all education for that matter. After teaching in Jersey City for 38 years because of two affordable college degrees from then-Jesey City State College, I was able to make a productive life for myself while helping children to learn to also do the same. This was because there was an affordable public college within a reasonable distance from my home. Because of this, I was able to work part-time to pay for my tuition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Looking to Hiring; Check out all the open positions

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  The Morris Township Recreation Department is hiring.  The department is looking for a full time and part time positions. Positions open: Full-Time Recreation Supervisor. Anyone interested should Submit resume to: resume@morristwp.com Part-Time PARKS, COURTS & ATHLETIC FIELD MONITOR. Anyone interested should submit applications to bfoelsch@morristwp.com   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Bayonne Teacher Groped Colleague: Police

A Bayonne High School faculty member and former varsity football coach was arrested on accusations he groped a 51-year-old colleague, authorities said. Ricardo Rodriguez became the center of an investigation when the female victim told police he went to hug after she unlocked a door for him, and he grabbed her chest and buttocks without consent around 8 a.m. at the high school on Jan. 9, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Governor to name Helmy, Kelley, Bollwage to Port Authority

Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate two of his top staffers, George Helmy and Joe Kelley, and Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage, to serve as commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Helmy is Murphy’s chief of staff and Kelly is his...
ELIZABETH, NJ

