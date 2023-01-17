Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
roi-nj.com
Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW
Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
County wants public comments on $97M plan to banish Route 17 bottleneck
Anyone who’s driven the traffic-stopping, three-lanes merging into-two section of Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 probably has probably had very specific thoughts and comments about it that aren’t suitable to be repeated in front of the kids. But someone really does want your thoughts about...
ucnj.org
Union County Allocating $2.2 Million to Organizations for Covid-19 Response
The Union County Board of County Commissioners announced that the County of Union is allocating $2.2 million in CDBG funds through US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to organizations to help residents impacted by Covid-19. “This is an investment in our County that will help provide important building...
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Demand state save NJCU, teacher ed; DINOS, RINOS have one thing in common | Letters
The reduction in “teacher education” courses at New Jersey City University is the kiss of death for public education and all education for that matter. After teaching in Jersey City for 38 years because of two affordable college degrees from then-Jesey City State College, I was able to make a productive life for myself while helping children to learn to also do the same. This was because there was an affordable public college within a reasonable distance from my home. Because of this, I was able to work part-time to pay for my tuition.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Bayonne to study potential expansion of some redevelopment areas
Bayonne is considering the potential expansion of some redevelopment areas and the creation of some new ones. The City Council has passed a number of resolutions authorizing the Planning Board to take such actions. At its December meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing and directing the board to re-open...
Police captain sues N.J. city, says officials reneged on promise to make him chief
A veteran police officer in Bergen County has sued the city where he works, alleging officials reneged on a promise to make him chief of the Hackensack Police Department. Capt. Darrin DeWitt, a city police officer for 19 years, claims in court papers a city manager, who has since passed away, promised him he’d be promoted to chief on Jan. 1, 2022.
Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier
PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read. From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
One Injured In Ocean County Bank Crash
TOMS RIVER – A driver didn’t suffer any injuries when his car crashed through the wall of the TD Bank located at 2338 Route 9. Police said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was trying to make a left turn on Route 9 at around 1 p.m. on January 18.
Morris Township Looking to Hiring; Check out all the open positions
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Recreation Department is hiring. The department is looking for a full time and part time positions. Positions open: Full-Time Recreation Supervisor. Anyone interested should Submit resume to: resume@morristwp.com Part-Time PARKS, COURTS & ATHLETIC FIELD MONITOR. Anyone interested should submit applications to bfoelsch@morristwp.com Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Bayonne Teacher Groped Colleague: Police
A Bayonne High School faculty member and former varsity football coach was arrested on accusations he groped a 51-year-old colleague, authorities said. Ricardo Rodriguez became the center of an investigation when the female victim told police he went to hug after she unlocked a door for him, and he grabbed her chest and buttocks without consent around 8 a.m. at the high school on Jan. 9, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
New Jersey Globe
Governor to name Helmy, Kelley, Bollwage to Port Authority
Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate two of his top staffers, George Helmy and Joe Kelley, and Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage, to serve as commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Helmy is Murphy’s chief of staff and Kelly is his...
New Jersey Globe
Vote machine tabulation error shifts one local race in Monmouth after irregularities discovered
A possible malfunction of the vote tabulation system in Monmouth County led to the double counting of votes in six voting districts in four municipalities and appears to change the outcome of a school board race in Ocean Township. Election Systems and Software (ES&S), Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, has...
Comments / 0