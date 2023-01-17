Jack Hadley Black History Museum introduces its first book club

Jack Hadley Black History Museum introduced its first book club on Tuesday and is set to hold its first meeting on Feb.1.

The book club will meet on zoom every Thursday at 7 p.m., from Feb. 1 to April 6. According to the museum, members will meet each week to discuss the assigned reading, guided by the museum's programming Chair Cathy Hadley Wilson.

The museum's inaugural book will be The 1619 Project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones. The first 15 members to sign up is set to receive a free copy of the book.

To sign up for the book club, contact the Jack Hadley Black History Museum at 229-22-5029 or email at JHBHMbookclub@gmail.com.