Ellsworth American
Penobscot Theatre Company staging "Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale"
BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company has announced the cast of the world premiere musical “Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale.” This musical comedy, written by Maine-based composer Larrance Fingerhut and Los Angeles-based playwright Andy Eninger and directed by Anneliese Toft, is the first new musical to be produced in the theater company’s 49-year history.
Live Version of Popular National Show Coming to Waterville, Maine, Opera House
Honestly, we're pretty lucky in Maine when it comes to entertainment. From the State Theatre, AURA, Merrill Auditorium, and the Cross Insurance Arena all basically within a mile from each other in Portland (hell, AURA and the Arena are right next door to each other), to The Strand Theatre in Rockland and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick -- we're stacked.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Ellsworth American
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style
ELLSWORTH — Love, they say, is timeless, but Valentine’s Day is a one-shot deal each year. If you’re celebrating, it helps to plan early. Book those reservations, grab a card before the aisle gets picked over, order the flowers or whatever it is you do to say, “I love you.”
penbaypilot.com
Storm cancellations for Jan. 20, 2023 snowfall
MIDCOAST — Local residents are waking up to a white morning today, Jan. 20, 2023. By 6:30 a.m., there have been a few minor fender benders, as well as a rollover near the Warren Community School (approximately 5:45 a.m. single vehicle, single occupant, minor injuries, if any.) Cancellations:. Mid-Coast...
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20
Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
Ellsworth American
Chamber executive director steps down
ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
WMTW
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
Hey, Holden. Wondering About Those Big Construction Projects in Town?
But if you need storage lockers or garages in Holden, you are in luck. Not one, but two different construction projects will bring new storage facilities to Holden. First, a project that is directly across Main Road from Pat’s Pizza. Just after you enter Holden from Brewer. This is...
mainepublic.org
Canadian company resubmits zoning petition for northern Maine mine
A Canadian mining company has returned to state regulators with a new application to rezone nearly 400 acres in northern Penobscot County for a metallic mineral mining operation. It's not the first time that Wolfden Resources Corp. has approached state officials with a proposal to rezone land near Patten, and...
Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues
Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
