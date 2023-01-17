ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth American

Penobscot Theatre Company staging "Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale"

BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company has announced the cast of the world premiere musical “Trapped! The Musical: A Lobster Tale.” This musical comedy, written by Maine-based composer Larrance Fingerhut and Los Angeles-based playwright Andy Eninger and directed by Anneliese Toft, is the first new musical to be produced in the theater company’s 49-year history.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style

ELLSWORTH — Love, they say, is timeless, but Valentine’s Day is a one-shot deal each year. If you’re celebrating, it helps to plan early. Book those reservations, grab a card before the aisle gets picked over, order the flowers or whatever it is you do to say, “I love you.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Storm cancellations for Jan. 20, 2023 snowfall

MIDCOAST — Local residents are waking up to a white morning today, Jan. 20, 2023. By 6:30 a.m., there have been a few minor fender benders, as well as a rollover near the Warren Community School (approximately 5:45 a.m. single vehicle, single occupant, minor injuries, if any.) Cancellations:. Mid-Coast...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20

Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Chamber executive director steps down

ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight

DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
DEDHAM, ME
mainepublic.org

Canadian company resubmits zoning petition for northern Maine mine

A Canadian mining company has returned to state regulators with a new application to rezone nearly 400 acres in northern Penobscot County for a metallic mineral mining operation. It's not the first time that Wolfden Resources Corp. has approached state officials with a proposal to rezone land near Patten, and...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
The Maine Monitor

Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues

Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME

