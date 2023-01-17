ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Albany Herald

Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard fractures fibula

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his fibula late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Sunday night. Video also surfaced on social media following Dallas' 19-12 setback of Pollard walking in the tunnel with the help of crutches and a boot on his left leg. Pollard will require surgery, per the report. Recovery time for such an injury typically takes around three months.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills

Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y.
Albany Herald

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to save two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote on Instagram that he was discharged on Saturday -- his 37th birthday -- from...
PENSACOLA, FL
Albany Herald

Bills starting DT DaQuan Jones inactive vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Jones, 31, was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agents Going Into Offseason

Three years ago, the greatest quarterback of all time decided to bring his talents to Tampa Bay and join the Buccaneers. Along with Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa, the Bucs franchise decided they had one choice, and that was to go all-in to make sure Brady and former head coach, Bruce Arians, had everything they needed to go out and win the organization's second-ever Super Bowl and Lombardi Trophy.
TAMPA, FL

