COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland's Cormani McClain commits to Colorado, Deion Sanders

The No. 1 cornerback in the nation will once again sign with Coach Prime. Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, the top-ranked played on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado on Thursday. Last year, Travis Hunter shocked the nation during the early signing period...
LAKELAND, FL
FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions

The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
FLORIDA STATE

