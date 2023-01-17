Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Destin Log
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Destin Log
Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis on race: He wants us to forget country's history
LAKE WORTH BEACH — When Bob Beamon raised his right fist as he stood on the podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, he was expressing the need for change in a country mired in unrest and protests over racial and social injustices. More than half a century...
Destin Log
Lakeland's Cormani McClain commits to Colorado, Deion Sanders
The No. 1 cornerback in the nation will once again sign with Coach Prime. Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, the top-ranked played on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado on Thursday. Last year, Travis Hunter shocked the nation during the early signing period...
Destin Log
FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions
The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
Destin Log
Ron DeSantis is courting anti-vax voters. Florida surgeon general's podcast appearances help
TALLAHASSEE – Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis opened his second term with a combative speech blasting federal COVID-19 policies as based “more on ideology and politics than on sound science,” Florida’s surgeon general was a guest on a podcast called Liberty Lockdown. “Isn’t it a beautiful...
Destin Log
Florida education officials: African American Studies AP course 'lacks educational value'
Florida high school students won't have access to a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies after Department of Education officials rejected the class, saying its curriculum violates state law. Citing no specifics, the department's Office of Articulation wrote in a letter to a College Board official Jan. 12...
Destin Log
'Not a hint of misconduct': DeSantis broke law, judge says, but tosses ousted prosecutor's suit
TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge on Friday dismissed former State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruling that the former Hillsborough prosecutor did nothing wrong but that the court didn't have the power to restore him to office. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said that DeSantis violated...
