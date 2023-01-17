ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This IKEA entryway hack uses METOD kitchen cabinets to make clever built-in storage seating

If you think kitchen cabinets can't be used for seating, think again. More and more crafty furniture flippers are repurposing IKEA staples like the METOD cabinets to make stunning statement pieces for the home, and we can't get enough of the idea. Storage seating isn't just a clever space-saving hack either, but a stylish design choice, as proven by the beautiful DIY project in this entryway alcove.
IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware

If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
Before and After: $45 DIY Wall Shelves Give a Tiny NYC Rental Kitchen a Bespoke, Built-In Look

Stylist and Instagrammer Carly Fuller had been craving a bit of a refresh in her NYC rental kitchen. For years, she had filled a corner nook with IKEA’s open-back VITTSJÖ shelf unit, an under $60 find that housed her various entertaining pieces and barware. This solution worked just fine, but at a certain point, she felt like this area could reflect her evolving aesthetic a little better — and have more of a bespoke, built-in look. “I had the idea of mounting shelves there for the last couple of years,” says Fuller. “I just needed the motivation to finally do it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture trends of 2023

It’s 2023, and after a two-year hiatus wherein we only paid attention to the pandemic and the gloom it brought with it, we can finally focus on our homes and how to do them up in the best way possible. I believe what truly makes or breaks a home is the furniture that is placed in it! Well-curated and well-designed furniture pieces can add volumes of character and personality to a home, they help weave the story you want to tell about your living space. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. And, we’ve put together furniture designs that we believe are going to become MAJOR trends in 2023. These furniture trends are fun, sophisticated, and functional. From a major focus on comfortable furniture to furniture that transforms – these trends in furniture are going to take over in 2023.
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023

From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something

Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
LOS ANGELES, CA
