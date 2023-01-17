Read full article on original website
Related
This $28 Amazon Organizer Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
livingetc.com
This IKEA entryway hack uses METOD kitchen cabinets to make clever built-in storage seating
If you think kitchen cabinets can't be used for seating, think again. More and more crafty furniture flippers are repurposing IKEA staples like the METOD cabinets to make stunning statement pieces for the home, and we can't get enough of the idea. Storage seating isn't just a clever space-saving hack either, but a stylish design choice, as proven by the beautiful DIY project in this entryway alcove.
IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware
If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: $45 DIY Wall Shelves Give a Tiny NYC Rental Kitchen a Bespoke, Built-In Look
Stylist and Instagrammer Carly Fuller had been craving a bit of a refresh in her NYC rental kitchen. For years, she had filled a corner nook with IKEA’s open-back VITTSJÖ shelf unit, an under $60 find that housed her various entertaining pieces and barware. This solution worked just fine, but at a certain point, she felt like this area could reflect her evolving aesthetic a little better — and have more of a bespoke, built-in look. “I had the idea of mounting shelves there for the last couple of years,” says Fuller. “I just needed the motivation to finally do it.”
7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in January
People shop at Costco for many reasons and products, but there's no doubt that one of the things that keeps customers so loyal is Costco's own signature brand of products, Kirkland. Kirkland products...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture trends of 2023
It’s 2023, and after a two-year hiatus wherein we only paid attention to the pandemic and the gloom it brought with it, we can finally focus on our homes and how to do them up in the best way possible. I believe what truly makes or breaks a home is the furniture that is placed in it! Well-curated and well-designed furniture pieces can add volumes of character and personality to a home, they help weave the story you want to tell about your living space. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. And, we’ve put together furniture designs that we believe are going to become MAJOR trends in 2023. These furniture trends are fun, sophisticated, and functional. From a major focus on comfortable furniture to furniture that transforms – these trends in furniture are going to take over in 2023.
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
housebeautiful.com
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023
From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
This TikToker and Goodwill Employee Thrifted Almost Everything in Her ’90s-Inspired Condo
While some might view ‘90s-inspired decor as dated, others are all about embracing the decade’s neon hues and endless supply of kitsch. Carolyn Becker, a Maryland resident and communication manager at Goodwill, lands in the latter camp, recently sharing photos of her “Saved by the Bell”-inspired condo with Washingtonian.
This HomeGoods-Worthy 2-Tier Tray Is Actually Just DIY Dollar Store Magic
The dollar store strikes again.
Apartment Therapy
64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0