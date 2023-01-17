Read full article on original website
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Notre Dame tight end announces transfer destination
After battling through injuries in his two years at Notre Dame, tight end Cane Berrong entered the transfer portal this off-season. After getting offers from all over the country, Berrong has announced that he will continue his college football career at Coastal Carolina University. Coastal Carolina is coming off a...
Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Granted Release From National Letter Of Intent
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada recently requested a release from his national letter of intent. This decision was reportedly made after a $13 million NIL deal fell through. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Gators have granted Rashada's release. Now that Rashada's ...
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arnett completes first coaching staff at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett’s first staff at Mississippi State is complete. The Bulldogs’ first-year head man finalized his group on Friday afternoon as the University announced the 10 on-field assistant coaches and more. Previously announced (or known) as members of the staff are offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, defensive coordinator Matt...
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
Former Steelers Star Lands Notable Media Job
A former NFL star who spent the 2022 season enjoying retirement is returning to the league - as an analyst for a major network. On Friday, FOX Sports' PR department announced that former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva will be joining FOX Deportes as a lead analyst and will be a ...
KJ Bolden and Aaron Butler's Top Schools, Noah Jenkins Visits Penn State and Other Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news on the recruiting trail, including names like KJ Bolden, Aaron Butler, Noah Jenkins, and more!
Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson
The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date
Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Oregon State expected to hire Boise State’s Keith Bhonapha as running backs coach
Oregon State’s vacancy for a running backs coach lasted three days as Boise State coach Keith Bhonapha is expected to fill the position. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Friday morning that Bhonapha, who has ties to OSU coach Jonathan Smith, will replace A.J. Steward, who is headed to Baylor.
National Championship-winning coach retires from college football
John Stiegelmeier, who won the FCS National Championship this past season with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, has retired from coaching. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news of Stiegelmeier’s retirement on Thursday. Stielgelmeier’s retirement comes after 26 seasons as the head coach of the Jackrabbits. His run with the program concluded with South Dakota State’s Read more... The post National Championship-winning coach retires from college football appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson’s work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Jordan Schultz of The... The post Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson’s work ethic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fantasypros.com
Kent Weyrauch’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
With all declarations finalize and draft spots decided, it’s time to start connecting players to teams for the upcoming draft. With the Chicago Bears sliding into the first overall pick on the last game of the season, things are already beginning to get spicy! Typically predicting trades for the first round of the NFL Draft is a difficult endeavor, but in this mock draft, we will explore Chicago’s possibilities.
Brian Daboll’s wife Beth Daboll
Brian Daboll is the head coach of the New York Giants. After an incredibly successful tenure as an assistant coach in various positions for 22 years, Daboll became the coach of the Giants in 2022. Giants fans have been more than grateful to Daboll, who turned around a 4-13 team from the 2021 season into […] The post Brian Daboll’s wife Beth Daboll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Notre Dame coaching candidates: Chris Holtmann, Greg McDermott among possible targets to replace Mike Brey
Notre Dame announced on Thursday that longtime basketball coach Mike Brey, who has been with the program since 2000 and amassed 481 wins as the coach of the Fighting Irish, will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season. The decision leaves a gaping hole at a high profile position that will draw significant interest from the mid-major ranks and even to sitting high-major head coaches given Notre Dame's resources and standing in the ACC's hierarchy.
