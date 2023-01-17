Republican Desmont Upchurch is first to challenge incumbent South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND — A local Republican who narrowly lost a recent bid for St. Joseph County Auditor said he plans to run for mayor this year.

Desmont Upchurch, 46, told The Tribune Tuesday that he'll file for candidacy this week. He's the first to publicly announce a challenge to incumbent South Bend Mayor James Mueller, who has already filed to run for a second term .

Upchurch served in the U.S. Army for two decades, primarily as a recruiter, before retiring in 2021. He moved to South Bend with his family in 2016 to recruit students from the University of Notre Dame for the Army's health care roles, he said.

Since then, he's become involved in the South Bend chapter of the NAACP and in a local gun violence intervention group. He lost a bid in 2020 for the South Bend Community School Corp. board of trustees. In November, he lost the auditor's race by half a percentage point — just 663 of more than 70,000 votes — to Democrat John Murphy.

“I learned that I need to knock on more doors," Upchurch said of the recent campaign in a Tuesday phone call. "I need to get my voice out there. … The area is just ready for a change, and they really want to see something different, somebody who can resonate with the citizens."

If elected mayor, Upchurch said, his core focus would be how to reduce violence in South Bend.

Crime: South Bend police roll out 'Real Time Crime Center' technology. Some worry about privacy.

There were more homicides in 2022 than in either of the prior years, according to the South Bend Police Department. Last year, 25 people were killed and 124 were shot in criminal assaults, according to SBPD. In 2021 and 2020, those figures were, respectively, 21 and 119 and 23 and 133.

Upchurch also highlighted a need for better access to safe and comfortable housing, particularly for older folks.

He said a top priority would be to support better performance within South Bend schools, though the school district is run separately from city government. Data released early last year showed more students than ever before are transferring to schools outside the district .

Upchurch told The Tribune he's reluctantly part of the wave of parents sending their children elsewhere. Though he lives near Howard Park, he chooses to send his children, who are in elementary school, to Penn-Harris-Madison schools.

“I transport my kids to Penn because I’m unhappy with the South Bend school system and some of the decisions they make," he said.

South Bend schools: Here's where incoming South Bend school board members stand on facility planning

Upchurch credits his military experience for teaching him to incorporate an array of ideas and backgrounds into a common mission. As a Black Republican, he believes his message can bridge a gap between local conservatives and Black or Hispanic voters, who make up 40% of South Bend and tend to live in areas that vote for Democrats.

"As a conservative Black man, I realize that the conservative view is we take ownership of our position, of how we got ourselves there," he said. "But I believe it’s the city’s responsibility to recognize that when you make the playing field unfair, you should be able to turn around and make amends for that.”

Upchurch said he did several tours of Iraq during his two-decade career in the Army. He was born in Durham, N.C., and moved around to Texas, Hawaii and Virginia as part of his service before settling in South Bend. He now lives near Howard Park with his wife and their six children.

Reporter Marek Mazurek contributed to this stor y.

