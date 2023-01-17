The world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers. “We are very optimistic in terms of demand coming back to the market,” Saudi Aramco’s chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, said in an interview. “We are starting to see good signs coming out of China. Hopefully, in the next couple of months, we’ll see more of a pickup in the economy there.”

