rigzone.com
Energy Majors Standardizing Digital Supply Of Spare Parts
Some of the world's largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem. — Some of the world’s largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem.
rigzone.com
US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the US. — The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flagship legislation focused on accelerating decarbonization in the US, will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the region. Wood Mackenzie said that the...
rigzone.com
UAE Quartet Partners up on CCM Pilot Project
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralizes carbon dioxide (CO2) within rock formations found in the Emirate of Fujairah. The project, due to commence in January...
rigzone.com
Three60 Contracted To Help Isle Of Man Reach Energy Independence
Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. — Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. Under the contract, Three60 Energy will drill an...
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment share their thoughts. Over the next 12 months, the oil and gas industry will thrive. That’s the opinion of Petroplan, according to the company’s EMEA Recruitment Director Dean Greenwood, who said “there are several reasons to derive this confidence...
rigzone.com
Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
Does the H.R.22 - Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act bill have any chance of becoming law? Does theH.R.22 - Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act bill have any chance of becoming law?. There’s a possibility, according to Kenny Stein, the director of policy at...
rigzone.com
Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
The Inflation Reduction Act could be key in incentivizing battery cell production which is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles in the US. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could be key in incentivizing battery cell production that is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) in the US, Wood Mackenzie says.
rigzone.com
Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator
Pembina Pipeline Corp. “unjustly discriminated” against a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp. by blocking access to an oil terminal in Alberta, the Canada Energy Regulator ruled. The ruling, issued Tuesday in Calgary, came after Cnooc Marketing Canada, which operates oil sands production wells in the province,...
rigzone.com
Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
rigzone.com
Wressle Surpassing Expectations
Wressle oil field has continued to perform beyond expectations, generating high production and revenues. — Europa Oil & Gas, one of the three partners in the Wressle (PEDL 180/182) oil field in Lincolnshire, UK, on the Western margin of the Humber Basin, noted that a lot of positives can be seen in the recent production and operational update.
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
rigzone.com
Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
Aggregate upstream spending will rise sequentially this year, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service outlined. — The upstream oil and gas sector will have another strong year in 2023 based on favorable supply-demand fundamentals, although average energy prices will not reach their high 2022 levels. That’s what an analyst...
rigzone.com
Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up
The world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers. “We are very optimistic in terms of demand coming back to the market,” Saudi Aramco’s chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, said in an interview. “We are starting to see good signs coming out of China. Hopefully, in the next couple of months, we’ll see more of a pickup in the economy there.”
rigzone.com
UK Labour Party Calls for Inverse OPEC Alliance
UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer called for an “inverse OPEC” coalition of countries to help drive down global energy prices without relying on fossil fuels. Starmer proposed a Clean Power Alliance to counter the influence of the oil cartel, with countries sharing information and investment as they forge a path to so-called net zero carbon emissions.
rigzone.com
Oil Wavers as US Economy Weakens
Oil fell for the first time in almost two weeks as disappointing US economic data ignited fears of a recession and sparked a sell-off across Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate reversed course after hitting the highest intraday price since early December, falling almost 1%. Demand data out of China boosted oil prices at the start of the session but the commodity’s surge hit a roadblock when equities turned sharply lower and the dollar rebounded.
rigzone.com
Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
Rystad Energy now anticipates Freeport LNG will restart in March at the earliest. That’s according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone recently. McClain highlighted in the note that a “full ramp up” at the site was not expected until “mid-year”.
rigzone.com
Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
Venezuela will not be making a big comeback in the oil market this year. That’s what FGE thinks, according to Francisco Gonçalves, a senior analyst and energy economist at the company, who noted that “without further sanctions relief, we expect Venezuela’s production gains in 2023 will be limited”.
