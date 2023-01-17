UnitedHealth Group outperformed in Q4. Guidance for 2023 is mixed. Long-term trends are up but near-term action could be sideways until later in 2023. Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) surged in the wake of the Q4 results and 2023 guidance, but the bottom may not be in. The results were better than expected, but the outperformance was slim, and the guidance was mixed. The takeaway for investors is that a bottom may be in, but there is a risk the stock could fall to a new low as well.

2 DAYS AGO