ValueWalk
UK And US Active vs Passive Funds – Who Won 2022?
During a challenging year for investors in 2022 Hargreaves Lansdown fund analysts take a look at how active UK and US fund managers performed against their passive peers. Performance: the proportion of active managers that outperformed was lower than usual. Fund flows: passive funds continued to take market share, defined...
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022
Mid-cap stocks are proving to be an attractive investment option over the past few years. In fact, the S&P MidCap 400 index has performed better than the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years (through 2015), according to a report by S&P Global. Going forward, most analysts are expecting a good show from quality mid-cap stocks in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Changing Bias
S&P 500 didn‘t take kindly to deteriorating data – after a long time, bad news was indeed taken as bad news. The pivot hopes are receding, and recession prospects come to the fore, which was the subject of Tuesday‘s extensive analysis. The turn in sentiment was fast,...
ValueWalk
What Does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Nu Holdings may be seen as an unusual holding in Buffett’s portfolio, but there’s a good reason for it. The company has a huge addressable market in South America, adding millions of new users to its digital platforms every month. Wall Street also believes its share could double...
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Bulls Waking Up
Some S&P 500 buying emerged finally, and not even Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings ushered in a significant move either way. This summary of four key ES_F levels for today, holds true – I‘m not expecting a sizable move in stocks on this options expiry Friday – that would happen next week and especially as we approach Jan FOMC with the newly even more favored 25bp over 50bp as per futures markets.
ValueWalk
Almost Half Of Young New Jerseyans Do Not Believe They Will Achieve The Same Level Of Financial Security As Their Parents
$75,201 is the highest salary that young New Jerseyans expect to earn – ever. Hawaii residents are the most optimistic about future earnings potential; Oklahomans the least. Almost half think they would need to move to a large city to earn the highest salary possible. A new study by...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Fourth Week of Jan 2023
The fourth quarter earnings season is always the most important because it reveals the full year performance of the companies as well. This time, however, it is even more important as investors will get an idea of how the weakening macroeconomic environment and inflationary pressures are affecting earnings. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the consensus estimates for earnings per share and sales growth are -1.9% and 5.5%, respectively.
ValueWalk
Logica Capital December 2022 Commentary
Logica Capital commentary for the month ended December 31, 2022. In what ended as the S&P 500’s worst calendar year return since 2008, 2022 (and December 2022) displayed a consistent theme: the S&P 500 and other indices trailed significantly downward, but without the expected gain in VIX/Implied Volatility. Also of note: stocks and bonds exhibited a historically uncommon relationship, both plunging together in an extreme fashion.
ValueWalk
Does A Price Cut For Tesla Vehicles Mean The Same For TSLA Stock?
Tesla has cut prices quite significantly on many of their most popular models. The goal is likely to liquidate older models and boost revenue. The move comes when the EV market has more competition and other complications. A price cut should help many new Tesla buyers receive a tax credit.
ValueWalk
UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
UnitedHealth Group outperformed in Q4. Guidance for 2023 is mixed. Long-term trends are up but near-term action could be sideways until later in 2023. Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) surged in the wake of the Q4 results and 2023 guidance, but the bottom may not be in. The results were better than expected, but the outperformance was slim, and the guidance was mixed. The takeaway for investors is that a bottom may be in, but there is a risk the stock could fall to a new low as well.
ValueWalk
Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Shares advanced 7.06% in the past week and 12.88% in the past month, following a one-year wallopping as investors fretted about inflationary headwinds. The company topped views in the third quarter but warned about headwinds particularly affecting cross-border travel. Airbnb’s profit margins have been steadily increasing, a good sign for...
ValueWalk
Netflix Shrugs Off Wall St Slump With Show Stopping End To The Year
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s fourth quarter revenue rose to $7.9bn, which was slightly better than expected and was up 10%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Growth was driven by a 4% increase in average paid memberships, to 230.8m. The group added 7.7m subscribers in the quarter, which was much higher than the 4.5m forecast.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 – More Hopium
Both S&P 500 and real assets welcomed the BoJ not giving ground, which translates into more money creation in defence of JGB yields, with USD consequences (no relief rally just yet, no). Likewise the incoming data didn‘t send risk assets cratering. Markets want to believe that this disappointments (interpreted...
ValueWalk
The Recent Bitcoin Rally – Commentary
A commentary from Alex Adelman, CEO & Co-founder of Lolli on the recent Bitcoin rally, why we’re seeing the crypto markets surge, and how we can expect to see this trend play out in 2023. The Recent Bitcoin Rally. The recent crypto rally represents the dissipation of investor anxieties...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
ValueWalk
The US Debt Ceiling: One Debate Is Over as Another Begins
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. We believe the debate about continued rate hikes is over. It’s more likely the federal funds rate will breach 5% than remain under. Macroeconomic data is ultimately leading Fed policy, and we haven’t seen enough from recent data prints that cause us to believe the Fed will change course now, particularly given the trajectory of the labor market.
ValueWalk
Aterian Rises 37% On Strong Sales Guidance Bump; CEO Pledges To Receive 80% Of Salary In Stock
Founder and CEO Yaniv Sarig signals confidence in ATER’s outlook with new compensation election for 2023. Shares of technology-enabled consumer products platform provider Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) closed the trading day with a hefty 37.4% gain after hitting an intra-day high of $1.61(+65.9%) by lunch before day traders banked profits in the afternoon.
ValueWalk
Davos Highlights: David Solomon, David Rubenstein, Albert Bourla And Much More
Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcripts of CNBC interviews which aired on CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” (M-F, 5AM-6AM), “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET), “Squawk on the Street” (M-F, 9AM-11AM) and “TechCheck” (M-F, 11AM-12PM) today, Wednesday, January 18th for Davos 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.
ValueWalk
Ibstock – 2022 Ahead Of Expectations
As expected by management, Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) saw volumes tail off in the fourth quarter due to reduced activity among its client base in the construction sector. Nonetheless, it described performance in the quarter as resilient, driven by a continued focus on price and margin management and good operational execution.
ValueWalk
UK Inflation Inches Down, Japanese Stocks Roar Ahead While Burberry Sales Slow
UK consumer prices fall with CPI coming in at 10.5% but services inflation rose. Wages growth, sticky food prices and elevated energy costs still set to mean further rate rises on the cards. Japanese stocks roar ahead after stimulus programme left unchanged. Burberry update indicates positive trends continue for the...
