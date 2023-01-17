ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth

David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon. A combination of addiction, health issues, legal problems and the changing landscape of the music industry caused substantial financial struggles for the music legend, but he ended up in the black before fading to black.

