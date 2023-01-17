Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Technip Energies-Led JV Wins Work On ADNOC Mega-Project
A Technip Energies-led JV has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement for work on the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project. A Technip Energies-led JV has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement related to the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
rigzone.com
TAZIZ Partners With Proman To Develop Methanol Facility
TAZIZ and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE's first world-scale methanol production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE’s first world-scale methanol production facility. The facility, according to the UAE-based company, will be located...
rigzone.com
What Can Gas And LNG Expect In 2023
No commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in 2022. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023. — No other commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in the last year. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023.
rigzone.com
Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator
Pembina Pipeline Corp. “unjustly discriminated” against a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp. by blocking access to an oil terminal in Alberta, the Canada Energy Regulator ruled. The ruling, issued Tuesday in Calgary, came after Cnooc Marketing Canada, which operates oil sands production wells in the province,...
rigzone.com
Zephyr Hits More Hydrocarbons In Paradox Basin
Zephyr Energy has come across a significant influx of hydrocarbons at the State 36-2 LNW-CC well at the company's flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. Zephyr Energy, the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company has come across more hydrocarbons in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. After reaching the...
rigzone.com
Three60 Contracted To Help Isle Of Man Reach Energy Independence
Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. — Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. Under the contract, Three60 Energy will drill an...
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment share their thoughts. Over the next 12 months, the oil and gas industry will thrive. That’s the opinion of Petroplan, according to the company’s EMEA Recruitment Director Dean Greenwood, who said “there are several reasons to derive this confidence...
rigzone.com
Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
Aggregate upstream spending will rise sequentially this year, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service outlined. — The upstream oil and gas sector will have another strong year in 2023 based on favorable supply-demand fundamentals, although average energy prices will not reach their high 2022 levels. That’s what an analyst...
rigzone.com
Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
Rystad Energy now anticipates Freeport LNG will restart in March at the earliest. That’s according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone recently. McClain highlighted in the note that a “full ramp up” at the site was not expected until “mid-year”.
rigzone.com
Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
rigzone.com
Aramco Combines Trading Units Before Potential Listing
Saudi Aramco has combined its main trading unit with that of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC, as the oil giant consolidates its dealing operations before potentially listing them. Aramco has set up a new entity, Houston-based Aramco Trading Americas LLC, which will be the regional office for the Saudi company’s...
rigzone.com
TAZIZ One Step Closer To Ammonia Facility FID
TAZIZ has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy Corporation, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility.
rigzone.com
Perenco's FSO Pargo Sails Out From Dubai, Heads For Brazil
Perenco has announced that the FSO vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. — Perenco has announced that the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.
rigzone.com
Energean Posts Revenues Jump In 2022, Heads Into Busy 2023
Energean has closed the year 2022 almost doubling its revenues compared to the previous year. The company posted revenues of $736.7 million, 48 percent up on the $497 million reported in 2021. Production excluding Israel was 35.7 kboed, in the middle of the guidance range of 34.0 – 37.0 kboed....
rigzone.com
Wressle Surpassing Expectations
Wressle oil field has continued to perform beyond expectations, generating high production and revenues. — Europa Oil & Gas, one of the three partners in the Wressle (PEDL 180/182) oil field in Lincolnshire, UK, on the Western margin of the Humber Basin, noted that a lot of positives can be seen in the recent production and operational update.
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain
Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China. West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
rigzone.com
Europe Forgoes Diesel Shipments
Diesel traders are diverting cargoes of the fuel away from the European Union with just days to go until the bloc bans almost all imports from top supplier Russia. Four vessels hauling about 2.9 million barrels of diesel-type fuel updated their destinations to New York in recent weeks, having previously signaled ports in northwest Europe, according to information from Vortexa Ltd. and separate tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
rigzone.com
Wintershall Dea To Fully Exit Russia
Wintershall Dea will fully exit Russia, complying with all the applicable law and regulations, following the Supervisor Board approval. — Wintershall Dea Supervisory Board has given its stamp of approval of the decision of the Management Board, paving the way for the company’s exit from Russia in an orderly manner complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Comments / 0