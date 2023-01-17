ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Technip Energies-Led JV Wins Work On ADNOC Mega-Project

A Technip Energies-led JV has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement for work on the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project. A Technip Energies-led JV has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement related to the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
rigzone.com

TAZIZ Partners With Proman To Develop Methanol Facility

TAZIZ and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE's first world-scale methanol production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE’s first world-scale methanol production facility. The facility, according to the UAE-based company, will be located...
rigzone.com

What Can Gas And LNG Expect In 2023

No commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in 2022. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023. — No other commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in the last year. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023.
rigzone.com

Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator

Pembina Pipeline Corp. “unjustly discriminated” against a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp. by blocking access to an oil terminal in Alberta, the Canada Energy Regulator ruled. The ruling, issued Tuesday in Calgary, came after Cnooc Marketing Canada, which operates oil sands production wells in the province,...
rigzone.com

Zephyr Hits More Hydrocarbons In Paradox Basin

Zephyr Energy has come across a significant influx of hydrocarbons at the State 36-2 LNW-CC well at the company's flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. Zephyr Energy, the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company has come across more hydrocarbons in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. After reaching the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Three60 Contracted To Help Isle Of Man Reach Energy Independence

Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. — Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. Under the contract, Three60 Energy will drill an...
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023

Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment share their thoughts. Over the next 12 months, the oil and gas industry will thrive. That’s the opinion of Petroplan, according to the company’s EMEA Recruitment Director Dean Greenwood, who said “there are several reasons to derive this confidence...
rigzone.com

Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023

Aggregate upstream spending will rise sequentially this year, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service outlined. — The upstream oil and gas sector will have another strong year in 2023 based on favorable supply-demand fundamentals, although average energy prices will not reach their high 2022 levels. That’s what an analyst...
rigzone.com

Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date

Rystad Energy now anticipates Freeport LNG will restart in March at the earliest. That’s according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone recently. McClain highlighted in the note that a “full ramp up” at the site was not expected until “mid-year”.
rigzone.com

Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market

The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
MICHIGAN STATE
rigzone.com

Aramco Combines Trading Units Before Potential Listing

Saudi Aramco has combined its main trading unit with that of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC, as the oil giant consolidates its dealing operations before potentially listing them. Aramco has set up a new entity, Houston-based Aramco Trading Americas LLC, which will be the regional office for the Saudi company’s...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

TAZIZ One Step Closer To Ammonia Facility FID

TAZIZ has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) has signed a shareholder agreement with Fertiglobe, GS Energy Corporation, and Mitsui to develop an anticipated 1 mtpa low-carbon ammonia production facility.
rigzone.com

Perenco's FSO Pargo Sails Out From Dubai, Heads For Brazil

Perenco has announced that the FSO vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. — Perenco has announced that the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.
rigzone.com

Energean Posts Revenues Jump In 2022, Heads Into Busy 2023

Energean has closed the year 2022 almost doubling its revenues compared to the previous year. The company posted revenues of $736.7 million, 48 percent up on the $497 million reported in 2021. Production excluding Israel was 35.7 kboed, in the middle of the guidance range of 34.0 – 37.0 kboed....
rigzone.com

Wressle Surpassing Expectations

Wressle oil field has continued to perform beyond expectations, generating high production and revenues. — Europa Oil & Gas, one of the three partners in the Wressle (PEDL 180/182) oil field in Lincolnshire, UK, on the Western margin of the Humber Basin, noted that a lot of positives can be seen in the recent production and operational update.
rigzone.com

Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain

Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China. West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
rigzone.com

Europe Forgoes Diesel Shipments

Diesel traders are diverting cargoes of the fuel away from the European Union with just days to go until the bloc bans almost all imports from top supplier Russia. Four vessels hauling about 2.9 million barrels of diesel-type fuel updated their destinations to New York in recent weeks, having previously signaled ports in northwest Europe, according to information from Vortexa Ltd. and separate tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Wintershall Dea To Fully Exit Russia

Wintershall Dea will fully exit Russia, complying with all the applicable law and regulations, following the Supervisor Board approval. — Wintershall Dea Supervisory Board has given its stamp of approval of the decision of the Management Board, paving the way for the company’s exit from Russia in an orderly manner complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy