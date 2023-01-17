ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
CNBC

Gold nudges lower as Fed members bat for higher interest rates

Gold prices turned negative on Wednesday, erasing gains made on weak U.S. economic data yet staying above the $1,900 level, as key members of the Federal Reserve signaled their intent to keep pushing interest rates higher to combat inflation. The dollar pared losses from near multi-month lows and held steady,...
CNBC

Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.15% to $1,925.33 per ounce, after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier...
CNBC

Gold steadies near 9-month peak on hopes of slower Fed rate hike

Gold prices steadied after climbing to their highest in nearly nine months on Monday, as a softer dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve added to bullion's shine. Spot gold held its ground at $1,918.66 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT. Earlier in the...
msn.com

Is Gold Worth Investing In As Fed Rate Hikes Continue to Keep the Commodity Price Low?

For a long time, gold has been a commodity to understand the volatility of the markets. Gold prices have been at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce on Wednesday. Precious metals are often seen as a hedge against rises in consumer prices, but rate hikes could dampen inflationary pressure and make non-yielding gold less attractive.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
US News and World Report

Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Benzinga

Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year

With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Drop, Applications Rise And Seniors Score Record-Level Housing Wealth

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% as of Jan. 19, down from last week when it averaged 6.33%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.56%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.28%, down from last week when it averaged 5.52%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.79%.
Zacks.com

How to Bet on Gold Price Rally With ETFs

Gold started 2023 on a strong note, with prices rising to an eight-month peak. The yellow metal topped the key level of $1900 per ounce driven by recessionary fears, easing inflation, a pull-back in the U.S. dollar, hopes for slower Fed rate hikes and geopolitical risks. Inflation in the United...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...

