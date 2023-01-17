Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
CNBC
Gold nudges lower as Fed members bat for higher interest rates
Gold prices turned negative on Wednesday, erasing gains made on weak U.S. economic data yet staying above the $1,900 level, as key members of the Federal Reserve signaled their intent to keep pushing interest rates higher to combat inflation. The dollar pared losses from near multi-month lows and held steady,...
CNBC
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.15% to $1,925.33 per ounce, after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier...
Wall Street is feeling bearish, but a rare stock market pattern is hinting at a bull rally to kick off 2023.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the mood on Wall Street is awfully bearish even as recession fears have eased.
CNBC
Gold steadies near 9-month peak on hopes of slower Fed rate hike
Gold prices steadied after climbing to their highest in nearly nine months on Monday, as a softer dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve added to bullion's shine. Spot gold held its ground at $1,918.66 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT. Earlier in the...
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
msn.com
Is Gold Worth Investing In As Fed Rate Hikes Continue to Keep the Commodity Price Low?
For a long time, gold has been a commodity to understand the volatility of the markets. Gold prices have been at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce on Wednesday. Precious metals are often seen as a hedge against rises in consumer prices, but rate hikes could dampen inflationary pressure and make non-yielding gold less attractive.
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
The Fed’s ongoing housing market ‘reset’ sees buyer cancellation rate at one of the nation’s largest homebuilders spike to 68%
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked to clarify what he meant when he said spiking mortgage rates would cause a housing “reset.” The meaning, he said, was that the U.S. housing market would slip into a “difficult correction.”. “When I say reset,...
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
NBC Chicago
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year
With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
investing.com
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Drop, Applications Rise And Seniors Score Record-Level Housing Wealth
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% as of Jan. 19, down from last week when it averaged 6.33%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.56%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.28%, down from last week when it averaged 5.52%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.79%.
msn.com
Dow down 600 points in final hour of trade after weak economic data, hawkish Fed remarks erase inflation cheer
U.S. stock indexes traded sharply lower in the final hour of trade on Wednesday, after data on falling retail sales in the holiday shopping season raised concerns that consumer spending and economic growth are losing momentum as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. How are stock indexes trading. The S&P...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin’s Improving Health May Be Thanks to 'Dr. Copper'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) correlation to copper has reached highs last seen in June. The increased correlation implies that bitcoin (and ether as well) are aligning with rosier expectations for the U.S. economy, and that...
Zacks.com
How to Bet on Gold Price Rally With ETFs
Gold started 2023 on a strong note, with prices rising to an eight-month peak. The yellow metal topped the key level of $1900 per ounce driven by recessionary fears, easing inflation, a pull-back in the U.S. dollar, hopes for slower Fed rate hikes and geopolitical risks. Inflation in the United...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
